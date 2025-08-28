The new trailer for Degrassi: Whatever It Takes has put Degrassi: The Next Generation star Miriam McDonald back in the spotlight. The actress, along with Drake and more past stars from the beloved Canadian teen drama, discuss their time on the show in the upcoming documentary.

While McDonald has not been active on her public social media accounts in recent years, she returned to Instagram to issue a response to the criticism she received about her look following the trailer’s release on Wednesday, August 27.

“I’ve been sitting with how to put this into words, so I’m just going to be honest,” she shared. “When I watched the documentary back, I didn’t feel good about how I looked. About a month or two before filming (which was almost two years ago now), I had Botox and filler done. Looking back, I regret that choice.”

McDonald admitted that she ended up looking “less like [herself]” after having the cosmetic work done. “When I first saw the footage, I told myself, ‘No one will even notice, Miriam, they’ll be focused on the story.’ I was wrong,” she continued, adding that her look was a result of a “lapse in judgment,” and not a “medical issue or complication.”

Despite her openness about the situation, McDonald said that the comments still “sting,” especially because she has not been a public figure in years (her last role was a short film in 2021). “I don’t have thick Hollywood skin,” McDonald explained. “I’m just a person. And the truth is, hearing critiques about how I look hurts just as much as it would hurt your sister, your daughter, or your friend.”

She reflected on having her “most awkward phases” shown to the world as she grew up on a television show. “That scrutiny has stayed with me into adulthood,” McDonald shared. “Ironically, the very things I tried to ‘fix’ with Botox and filler only magnified what I was insecure about. I’m embarrassed to admit that in an era of ‘self-love,’ I didn’t have much of it for myself in that moment.”

McDonald concluded her message by confirming that she’s now “embracing” her natural look. “I’d rather own my imperfections than keep chasing ‘fixes,'” she said. “I’m still a work in progress, but I’m learning, and I’m grateful. If my experience serves as a cautionary tale, then I’m glad to share it. Or, if it simply reminds someone that perfection isn’t found in changing ourselves but in owning who we are—then it was worth writing this. Thank you for hearing me, for the kindness so many of you have shown, and for reminding me what actually matters.”

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, Premiere, Toronto Film Festival, Saturday, September 13