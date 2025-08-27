The password is…. renewed. Password, the Jimmy Fallon-led game show, is coming back for another season. In 2022, Password premiered as a remake of the 1961 game show, which featured numerous appearances by Betty White.

Jimmy Fallon, who also serves as executive producer, is the new White, appearing on every episode of the game show so far, alongside another celebrity. He is set to come back for Season 3.

About the renewal, Fallon and host Keke Palmer said in a press release, “We couldn’t be more excited to return to Password. It’s the only show where you get to lock eyes with a total stranger and think, ‘OK, based on absolutely nothing, we’re going to bet that you understand that when one of us says ‘fluffy,’ we mean ‘pillow.’ We love working with each other so much and are taking it to another level this season with bigger guests, wilder guesses, and guaranteed laughs.”

Here is everything we know about Season 3 of Password.

Has Password been renewed?

Yes! NBC reported the news in a press release on August 27. Filming is currently in progress.

When does it premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been announced. Check back here for updates. Season 2 premiered in March 2024, with Season 1 premiering in August, so it’s a toss-up.

Where can you watch Password?

Password typically airs at night on NBC. The past two seasons have aired on Tuesday nights, so the third is most likely to follow suit. The past seasons of the game show can be found on Peacock.

Who hosts Password?

Although Jimmy Fallon appears on every episode, Keke Palmer is actually the host. They will both return for Season 3.

What is Password about?

The Emmy-nominated game show has Fallon and another celebrity paired up with a contestant each. They take turns giving a series of one-word clues related to the password. Teams race to be the first one to get it in order to win $25,000.

What else has been said about the renewal?

“Password has really connected with audiences, blending nostalgic charm with a modern twist,” Sharon Vuong, EVP, Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said. “We’re delighted to pick up a new season and continue our partnership with everyone’s favorite resident player, Jimmy Fallon, and our phenomenal host, Keke Palmer. This season promises to deliver more of the unforgettable humor and surprise gameplay that audiences have come to love.”

Kim Kleid, EVP of Current Programming, Fremantle, added, “Password is a crown jewel in Fremantle’s robust portfolio of game shows. This timeless format continues to captivate new generations and with Jimmy’s infectious energy and Keke’s magnetic charm, the show proves that great gameplay and great chemistry are always an irresistible mix.”

Which celebrities will be on Season 3?

The lineup has not yet been announced. The network teased “new” celebrities. Check back for updates.

Password, Season 3, premiere TBD, NBC