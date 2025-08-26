We’re still more than a month away from the return of Grey’s Anatomy for Season 22, but the clues about what’s to come in the aftermath of that explosive finale are starting to trickle in.

The latest? One of the series’ on-set makeup artists might’ve just dropped a huge hint about the potential fate of one of the characters who was in jeopardy in the events of Season 21’s fiery closer.

Makeup artist Monica Hackney shared an Instagram Stories image of herself on the set of Grey’s, and eagle-eyed fans noticed a certain name listed on her supplies: Natalie Morales, who portrays Dr. Monica Beltran.

Natalie Morales in on the Grey’s set today ✨ WE ARE SO BACK people IT’S HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/wv1QoiI3CY — MonmeliaHQ (@MonmeliaHQ) August 21, 2025

Beltran, a leading pediatric surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial, was one of the people shown on the surgical floor seconds before the explosion, so some fans are reading this to mean the character will survive the blast.

Previously, Hackney shared a video of her work with Morales to cover up the actress’ arm tattoos for those scenes when she isn’t shown wearing her white coat, which was also the case in the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Hackney (@artist_monica)

In the final moments of Season 21’s finale, Beltran was at a desk in the OR floor, prepping for a procedure with Jules Millen (Adelaide Kane). Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was also standing near them at the time.

This hint from the makeup artist isn’t conclusive, of course, but it is hopeful for Beltran’s fate. It comes on the heels of another potentially major clue that came from actress Camilla Luddington, who described her character Jo Wilson’s journey in the Season 22 premiere as “rough,” which could point to a grim fate for Jo’s husband Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack), who was last seen actually in an OR at the time of the explosion.

As always, we’ll have to wait and see for sure what happens when Grey’s Anatomy returns with new episodes this fall, but for now, what do you think of Morales’ return to set? Does it signal a hopeful future for Beltran to you, too? Hit the comments below to let us know.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Premiere, October 9, 10/9c, ABC