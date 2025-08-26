Diane Sawyer on Dementia & Bruce Willis, James Norton in ‘Playing Nice,’ Stealing Ruby Slippers, ‘Alien’ Lab Experiments

Diane Sawyer interviews Bruce Willis‘ wife Emma about her role as caretaker after the actor’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia. James Norton leads a strong cast in a drama about two couples who learn years later that their sons were switched at birth. A true-crime documentary depicts the aftermath when Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz were stolen from a Judy Garland museum. The shocks continue on Alien: Earth as the Prodigy lab experiments with the alien specimens.

ABC

Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey

Special 8/7c

ABC News veteran Diane Sawyer delivers her latest newsmaker interview when she sits with Bruce Willis’s wife and caretaker, Emma Heming Willis, to discuss the couple’s life and relationship since the beloved actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022. The news special explores the star’s legacy on and off screen, and features interviews with experts in dementia and long-term caregiving. The latter is the subject of Emma’s new book, The Unexpected Journey, whose purpose is to offer guidance and support for the millions who are caring daily for loved ones.

BritBox

Playing Nice

Series Premiere

A parent’s worst nightmare becomes the source for emotional manipulation and legal conflict in a gripping four-part drama starring James Norton (Grantchester) and Niamh Algar (Dances with Wolves) as Pete and Maddie, whose world is rocked when they discover their adored son Theo is not their biological offspring. Enter Miles and Lucy (James McArdle and Downton Abbey alum Jessica Brown Findlay), who have been raising David, who like Theo was born prematurely and placed in the same hospital’s NICU unit. What begins as a cordial meeting between the two couples, who are from very different economic backgrounds, soon sours when it becomes evident that the wealthier Miles and Lucy have ulterior motives.

Norton can also be seen in a much less sympathetic light as the villain of Sally Wainwright‘s 2014 thriller Happy Valley, which joins the BritBox library today. (Seasons 2 and 3 drop Wednesday and Thursday.) Also new to BritBox: all five seasons of Wainwright’s golden-age romantic dramedy Last Tango in Halifax.

Patrick Brown / FX

Alien: Earth

8/7c

Things get freaky pretty quickly in another exceptional episode of Noah Hawley‘s superior sci-fi thriller from the Alien franchise. While the capricious trillionaire known as Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) goes all Dr. Moreau while overseeing Prodigy Corp’s lab experiments with the alien specimens, including that revolting crawling eyeball creature, human/robot hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) makes a mysterious psychic connection with the Xenomorph aliens. One of her “Lost Boys” is also hearing voices, being drawn into a sinister plot with potentially disastrous consequences.

Stans

Movie Premiere

More than a mere song, Eminem‘s “Stan” (from his 2000 masterpiece The Marshall Mathers LP) entered the public vernacular, with the term “stan” (referring to overzealous and obsessive fans) being adopted by the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017. A music documentary uses the song as a springboard to explore, through vintage footage, dramatic recreations and candid interviews, Eminem’s relationship with fame and fandom as a notoriously private artist.

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes (streaming on Hulu): Tap your heels three times — if you can find them. An offbeat true-crime documentary examines the audacious 2005 theft of a pair of ruby-red slippers made famous in The Wizard of Oz from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The FBI would eventually find the pop-culture artifacts in 2018, and in what may amount to a happy ending, the slippers were sold at auction for a then-record $28 million for movie memorabilia. What would Toto think?

