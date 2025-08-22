Erin Krakow Gets ‘When Calls the Heart’ Surprise From Hallmark’s Tyler Hynes

For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

Hallmark favorite Tyler Hynes dropped by the When Calls the Heart set on Thursday, August 14, to surprise his Christmas Above the Clouds and It Was Always You co-star Erin Krakow.

As reported by People, Hynes started his day by making an unexpected visit to his Groomsman co-star BJ Britt on the set of his upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie before heading over to the set of When Calls the Heart to surprise Krakow.

The actor shared photos and videos from the day on his Instagram on Wednesday (August 20), which showed him in a vintage racing jacket, Adidas track pants, a baseball cap, and aviator sunglasses, very much standing out amid the period dress of the early 1900s-based series.

“Look who’s in Hope Valley,” a crew member is heard saying as Hynes arrives on set, referring to the fictional name of the town the show is set in.

“There’s a new sheriff in town!” Hynes quips, waving to the camera.

According to People, Krakow was shocked when Hynes walked up to the town library set, where she and co-stars Kevin McGarry and Jaeda Lily Miller were hanging out between takes. The pair then posed for photos, and Krakow showed off her green, floral dress.

“This is so cool,” Hynes said, per the outlet. “I’m a little starstruck. I’m looking at the famous When Calls the Heart. We’re in the 1800s.”

The conversation between the pair can’t be heard in the video, as Hynes played Johnny Cash’s 2002 song “The Man Comes Around” over the top of it.

Krakow, who plays school teacher Elizabeth Thatcher in the Pioneer-era series, previously starred opposite Hynes in the hit 2021 Christmas romcom, It Was Always You. The pair had such a good time working together that they were eager to collaborate again in the future.

“I would be very, very happy for us to have a sequel to It Was Always You,” Krakow told People last year. “If not a sequel, just another opportunity for Tyler and I to reunite on something. He’s a great, great guy and so fun to work with, and I think people really enjoyed that chemistry. So let’s do it again.”

Krakow’s wish came true, as she and Hynes recently reunited for their first collaboration project in four years, starring in another holiday movie. The two stars will be seen in Hallmark’s Christmas Above the Clouds, which will premiere later this year as part of the network’s 16th Annual Countdown to Christmas.

Both actors previously shared their excitement over working together again, with Hynes saying, “To quote the great poet Peaches & Herb… ‘Reunited and it feels so good.'”

“Christmas Above the CLOUD NINE working with Tyler again!” Krakow added. “Ever since our 2021 Hallmark movie It Was Always You, we’ve been touched and overwhelmed by our viewers’ passionate pleas for a reunion project. We were thrilled to be able to reunite on this very special take on A Christmas Carol, and we can’t wait to share it!”

When Calls the Heart, Season 13, 2026, Hallmark Channel