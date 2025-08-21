Become The Supreme With These Updates For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Horror Story Newsletter:

American Horror Story has expanded into several franchise offshoots, including the anthology series American Horror Stories and an upcoming project focused more on matters of the heart than horror, American Love Story. But one central actor from the series said she would like to see one particular character get her own show.

While at the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame ceremony on August 17, Sarah Paulson spoke to ABC News correspondent Courtney Tezeno about the series and the wide array of characters she has portrayed. During their brief time together on the red carpet, the reporter asked a question that was on the minds of many fans: “If you could revisit one of your characters for a spin-off, who would you choose and why?”

“That’s a hard question because I loved every single person I played on that show,” said Paulson.

Over the years, she’s played at least 15 distinct characters on the FX series, including psychic Billie Dean Howard in Season 1 (Murder House), journalist Lana Winters in Season 2 (Asylum), conjoined twins Bette and Dot Tattler in Season 4 (Freak Show), the ghostly Hypodermic Sally in Season 4 (Hotel), and Ally Mayfair-Richards in Season 7 (Cult), to name just a few.

But of all her characters, Paulson had one in mind that she felt would make a great central figure for her own show.

“Maybe Cordelia,” said the actress. “Because she’s the Supreme. I don’t know what to say. She’s the Supreme.”

She was, of course, referring to Cordelia Goode (formerly Foxx), who appeared in both Season 3 (Coven) and Season 8 (Apocalypse) of American Horror Story as the Supreme, the most powerful witch of her generation and the head of her coven.

Though nothing is confirmed for a Supreme-based spin-off, a Season 13 is supposedly in the works, as Ryan Murphy hinted at a return to the show’s roots, possibly involving members of the original cast last October in an interview with Variety.

“I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, ‘Okay, I think it’s time we get the band back together, so let’s make some calls here,’” Murphy said.

American Horror Story, Season 13 Premiere, TBA, FX (next day on Hulu)