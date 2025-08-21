Tom Sandoval Addresses What’s Next After Dramatic ‘AGT’ Elimination

Tom Sandoval‘s time on America’s Got Talent might have come to an end on Wednesday night (August 20), but this isn’t the last time viewers will see the infamous reality star on their screens.

On Wednesday’s results show, host Terry Crews revealed the three acts with the most public votes and therefore advancing to the next round. Unfortunately for Sandoval and his band, the Most Extras, they didn’t receive enough votes and were eliminated from the competition.

This came after a divisive performance on Tuesday’s (August 19) live show, where Sandoval sang The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” The performance received mixed reviews, with Simon Cowell telling the Vanderpump Rules alum, “That did not sound good, I’m afraid. It didn’t.”

It seems America agreed, as Sandoval and the Most Extras are now out of the running to become the Season 20 champions. However, Sandoval is ready to keep the reality TV appearances rolling.

“I just did House of Villains season three, which I’m really excited about,” Sandoval recently told Us Weekly. “I’m hearing such good things from production and people around that [show] that it’s gonna be an amazing season — maybe the best season yet.”

Peacock revealed the cast for the next season of House of Villains back in May, which, in addition to Sandoval, will feature Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, Survivor‘s Tyson Apostol, Big Brother’s Paul Abrahamian, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Plane Jane, Basketball Wives’ Jackie Christie, Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo, Love Island USA alum Johnny Middlebrooks, and the returning Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

“It was such a great experience. I really was so pleasantly surprised,” Sandoval said of his time on the show. “It might be one of my favorites yet… In a show like House of Villains, you really have an opportunity to develop friendships and connections. I was in there making cocktails and it was a really cool environment.”

After leaving Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules in 2024 amid a headline-grabbing cheating scandal, Sandoval went on to star in the third season of Peacock’s The Traitors. Before that, he also appeared on the reality competition shows The Masked Singer and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

As for whether Sandoval will ever return to the world of Vanderpump Rules, specifically the spinoff series The Valley, the reality TV veteran said it isn’t in his immediate future.

“I don’t really have any plans to do [The Valley],” he shared. “I have mixed feelings about it. I really have enjoyed not showing up and just having to film, where you just show up and you just about spill your stuff all the time. I also have a lot of things in the works right now. Obviously I can’t talk about it, but I’m working on a lot of stuff behind the scenes.”

The three acts that received enough votes to move on on Wednesday’s show were trapeze artists Sirca Marea, New Orleans singer Jourdan Blue, and dance team LightWire. They’ll join musician Steve Ray Ladson, who won Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer on Tuesday.