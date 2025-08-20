What happens when a tech titan and an international superstar have a messy divorce? War. At least, that’s what the title of a new legal thriller is promising.

HBO and Sky announced the new thriller series, which has already been ordered for not one but two seasons, in August, and the companies revealed a ton of early details about what’s ahead, including the full cast list.

Here’s a look at everything we know about War so far.

What is War about?

The logline for the series teases, “Two rival London law firms take on the case of the century. In a world of love, scandal, betrayal, and ambition, winning is everything. This is WAR.”

In a press release announcing the series, it was also described as “a bold new legal thriller” that’s “debuts with a scandalous divorce case that sends shockwaves through the boardrooms, bedrooms, and courtrooms alike.” It will be set in London and center on the rival law firms of Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne. “Each side is sure they’ll win, but as the case spirals and loyalties fracture, reputations are on the line, and everyone’s playing to win.” Season 1 will be the first in an anthology-style series about “headline-making legal battles.”

Creator George Kay, who is also known for Lupin and Hijack, also said in a statement, “War is a legal drama full of double crossing, scandal, twists, and betrayal — the kind of TV show that made me want to write TV shows.”

Who stars in War?

Dominic West and Sienna Miller lead the cast of Season 1 as Morgan Henderson and Carla Duval, respectively. Morgan is a tech titan, and Carla is his estranged wife, who just so happens to be a world-famous film star. The actors previously worked together on the 2016 short film The Tale of Thomas Burberry.

Phoebe Fox and James McArdle star as Serena Byrne and Nicholas Taylor, the title partners of Taylor & Byrne who are also “partners in life.” Playing their legal rivals at the Cathcarts firm are Nina Sosanya as “Her Majesty” Queen Beatrice “Queen Bea” Ubosi and Pip Torrens as St. John Smallwood. Archie Reneaux also stars as Johnny Warren, a lawyer described as “ambitious.”

When will War premiere?

A debut date has not yet been revealed, but what we do know at this time is that the show will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in the U.S., HBO Max in Australia, and on Sky and NOW/WOW in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

War, Premiere TBD, HBO and HBO Max