Doc has a new chief in Season 2 in Dr. Joan Ridley (Felicity Huffman), but what about the person who held that position after Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) couldn’t following an accident that took eight years of her memory? Scott Wolf‘s role in Season 2 remains a mystery.

However, when TV Insider spoke with co-showrunner Hank Steinberg to get scoop on Amy, Joan, the love triangle, and more in Season 2, we had to ask about Wolf.

“I’ll just say that we adore Scott and we know the audience does, too, and we have a pretty clever way to potentially bring him back in the back half of the season and reconstituted in a different form of attitude. So that should be pretty fun,” Steinberg teased.

The through line of Doc Season 1 was Richard hiding his role in a patient’s death. He was distracted by personal business (he hid his son being diagnosed with bipolar and schizotypal disorders) and accidentally gave the patient the wrong medication. He even tried to place the blame on Amy at one point before the truth came out in the finale. He ended the finale with his medical license suspended and packing up his office.

“I hope he has a future in medicine,” Wolf told us of that moment in early 2025. “I think what’s clear is he’s a person who has just lost everything, and that’s brutal.”

He also hoped that he’d be back for a second season. “There’s nothing more that I would love than to be a part of this show. It’s really special. The writers, the producers, our cast and crew are best I’ve ever worked with. I’ve worked with some great people, and this a really special experience.”

He also pointed out, “The fundamental premise of this whole show is, what would you do with a second chance? We don’t often get chances to go back to see who we were and do it differently, whether we’re in an accident, lose our memory or not. All of us have a chance to reckon with who we’ve been and for better or for worse. But to have a real chance to reset those things and maybe alter your identity in some way is really extraordinary — and not just Amy has been in this position. Everyone she works with, that she’s in relationship with, has been given this same chance of, who have I been and who might I want to be?”

Wolf at the time also noted that the biggest part of what would have to happen for Richard to return would be Amy being willing to give him a second chance. “That would be extraordinary storytelling,” he said. “For a person who has just endured what she has endured and knows that the only reason she’s still going is because she’s been given a second chance, even as dark or as betrayed as she has felt, there was a time where they really loved each other and respected each other… And if that was something that she still held and somehow was willing to say, even this most egregious thing that really potentially could have hurt me terribly, even this I can forgive and be willing to allow for this person in their humanity and give them compassion and give them grace — I don’t know, anything’s possible, but to see a person come back into an environment and again, have to almost create a new identity for themselves and build off of who they were, change who they became and don’t want to be anymore, it sort of fits with the story we’ve been telling all along.”

Doc, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 23, 9/8c, Fox