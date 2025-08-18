‘Wheel of Fortune’: Twins Speak Out After Stunning $88,000 Win

Twins Christina and Katie Currie, from Severna Park, Maryland, have shared how Wheel of Fortune asked them to compete together on the show after spending years applying. Their persistence paid off as they took home $88,248 after correctly solving the Bonus Round puzzle.

The twin sisters played against first-time grandparents Tammy and Mike Oluvic from Alpine, California, and unrelated best friends of 15 years, Sharron and Latoya Brown from North Carolina. The episode reaired on August 14 as part of Wheel of Fortune‘s summer reruns. Their episode was first broadcast on January 9. At the time of the episode, they were college seniors. Christina majored in accounting while Katie studied finance and supply chain management.

Katie had applied to be on the game show multiple times, according to The Collegian. She finally caught the attention of the producers when she mentioned she was a twin in her audition. “They asked me if my twin would be interested. I immediately said yes,” she told the outlet.

“Everyone was so surprised that I was gonna be on it,” Christina said. They both said it was a “bucket-list experience” and was nerve-wracking and exhilarating.

Once they were picked, the twins spent their days watching Wheel of Fortune and practicing for an hour each night, leading up to their episode. They solved puzzles on the show’s app. Despite studying for weeks, Christina and Katie didn’t think they would make it far in the game when they didn’t solve the first two toss-ups. But, their luck turned around in the Mystery Round, and they quickly led with $15,000.

They revealed that the wheel was heavier than they thought and got to talk to host Ryan Seacrest, who they told they missed two classes. After their episode, Christina and Katie went out to dinner and sat in “disbelief and exhaustion.”

“During the first commercial break, Ryan came around and shook everyone’s hands,” Christina shared. “I told him, ‘I’m missing two classes for this today. I’m so excited to be here.’”

The now college graduates advanced to the Bonus Round with $38,248. They won $88,248 after solving “Houseguest” in “Persons.” The twins also won trips to Portugal and Hawaii throughout the game.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” the twins chose “C, H, M, and A,” giving them a board that read, “H _ _ S E _ _ E S T.” As the time counted down, the sisters stood in silence. Katie then shouted, “Houseguest!” Ryan Seacrest showed them that they added $50,000 to their total.

“The team effort pays off!” he said. At the end of the show after their big win, Seacrest asked Christina, “So, was this worth missing your studying for?”

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, Monday, September 8, check local listings