‘Wheel of Fortune’: Identical Twins Hit Jackpot & Show Debuts New Category

Wheel of Fortune‘s 50th anniversary week has seen a streak of Bonus Round blunders, but the curse was finally lifted on Thursday night (January 9) when a pair of identical twins bagged a huge $50,000!

In the special pairs episode, twins Chistina and Katie Currie from Severna Park, Maryland, faced off against first-time grandparents Tammy and Mike Oluvic from Alpine, California, and unrelated best friends of 15 years Sharron and Latoya Brown from North Carolina.

Before the episode truly got underway, Christina and Katie told host Ryan Seacrest that they’re both college seniors set to graduate this spring. Katie is a double major in finance and supply chain management, while Christina is majoring in accounting.

The sisters’ skills in finance and accounting will certainly come in handy after their big cash win on Thursday’s episode. Right from Round 1, the Curries proved to be a formidable force, solving the “Headline” puzzle for $12,100 and giving them a strong early lead.

They continued dominating in the Mystery Round, figuring out the puzzle to increase their total and bag themselves a trip to Portugal, which Seacrest called “a graduation gift.”

Christina and Katie showed no signs of slowing down in the Express Round, blasting through another puzzle and winning another trip, this time to Hawaii. At this point, the twins led with $34,248, while the Browns trailed with $3,000, and the Oluvics hadn’t even gotten on the board.

The Browns managed to nail a couple of puzzles in the Triple Toss Up and Speed-Up rounds, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Curries from adding more cash to their total. The Speed-Up round also featured a new puzzle category, “Colorful Langauge,” which one X user joked, “Somehow, a Bostonian’s definition of colorful language wouldn’t be allowed on TV!” (the answer was “Golden Opportunity”).

In the end, Christina and Katie won the episode with a massive $38,248 cash and advanced to the Bonus Round. After selecting the Person category, Christina introduced her boyfriend, Griffin, who was watching in the audience.

Faced with a one-word puzzle, the sisters chose the additional letters “C, H, M, and A,” giving them a board that read, “H _ _ S E _ _ E S T.”

As the ten-second timer began, the twins initially looked confused while studying the board. Christina then muttered houseguest to her sister before Katie shouted, “Houseguest!”

“The team effort pays off!” Seacrest said as he opened the prize envelope and revealed Christina and Katie added an extra $50,000 to their winnings, giving them a grand total of $88,248 cash, plus trips.

The sisters looked absolutely stunned as Christina’s boyfriend rushed onto the stage to give them both a massive hug.

“Young love,” Seacrest quipped as he watched Griffin celebrate with his girlfriend. The American Idol host added, “I knew you blew off some studying, but I think it was well worth it.”

“I would agree,” Katie replied. “It’s been a good day.”

Fans celebrated the Curries’ big win and the fact the 50th anniversary week curse had been broken.

Did you solve this Bonus Round puzzle? Let us know your thoughts on the episode in the comments section below.