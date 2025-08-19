Samantha Smith‘s Mary Winchester, the boys’ badass hunter mom, has been a fixture on Supernatural since the very beginning. In the pilot, the young mom is killed by the demon Azazel in a horrifying scene where the nightgown-clad Mary pinned to the ceiling of baby Sam’s nursery and set on fire. Still, she was never forgotten by her boys. Much later, in the Season 11 finale, Mary is resurrected by God’s sister Amara (Emily Swallow), shocking her now-adult sons, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

Mary struggles with her restored humanity, and she doesn’t always make the right choices during her second chance at life, but this imperfect mama bear became a pivotal part of the series and brought a strong female energy the show always needed more of. Eventually, though, she dies a second time in Season 14’s “Game Night,” at the hand of nephilim Jack (Alexander Calvert) — accidentally — just a few episodes after she experienced a sweet family reunion with her late husband John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Still, Mary’s legacy on Supernatural carries on, and the character was even celebrated with the prequel spinoff The Winchesters, which explored Mary’s life before her sons.

TV Insider caught up with Smith to discuss her complex character in May at a Creation Entertainment convention in New Jersey for TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special. Below, she discusses her favorite episode, con memories, and why she thinks some fans never quite connected with her Mary.

I just saw you down on the floor signing autographs not even five minutes ago — what is it like doing these conventions for Supernatural?

Samantha Smith: Lots of running. [Laughs] And it’s busy, which is a blessing because you don’t want to be sitting there with time to kill. It’s a flood of people, a flood of faces. Constant input about how the show has changed people’s lives, what it’s meant to them, how they watch it with their families. And to me, what I always want to say is that it’s an honor that I have gotten to be a part of something that means so much to them. So, I spend a lot of time just reflecting gratitude. And also, the cast is my friends and family, you know? So, I get to see them and spend time with them, which is such an added bonus.

What do you hear the most from fans when you meet them?

The fandom is a little split on Mary. Some people love her, some people do not. I hear a lot, “I love you, I hate Mary. Sorry.” And then I say, “Give me two minutes, I’ll change your mind.” And I usually do. We just have a little conversation about what their perception was, and why.

I think that some people were purists. They wanted the show to be about just the boys. And so, Mary came back — and she had been a canonized perfect mom — but when she came back, she was a fully-rounded human. I think that was hard for some people, especially when a couple of episodes in, she takes the journal and bounces because she needed to figure some stuff out. She’d been dead for over 30 years. Her kids were grown, her husband was dead. Like, maybe she needed a minute. [Laughs]

And then, she was working with the British Men of Letters, and everyone says, you know, they tried to kill Sam. But that was just one rogue agent. Mary was just trying to do what was right, not what the boys wanted. She was trying to rid the world of monsters, and she made them sad for a minute while doing that. I always point out: A Winchester takes it upon themselves to do something sort of secretive, but for the greater good while selflessly potentially sacrificing themselves and their relationship for the greater good for the wellbeing of the people they love. Do you know anyone else who’s ever done something like that every week?

Fair point, indeed. Looking back, do you have a favorite con memory?

In Vegas, we got all four Winchesters onstage, and that was just a moment. It had a huge crowd. Jared and Jensen were onstage with Jeff, and I just wandered out and they’re like, “Where did you come from?” [Laughs]

But also, there have been times where you connect with one particular fan and you have a moment where you realize that you’re connecting as people, not as a fan and an actor — something that sort of transcends the show. I love that.

What about your favorite memories from shooting the series?

There’s so many for so many different reasons. My very last episode, and just the knowledge while I was filming all that, that I was done. But [also] in the very beginning of Season 12, I got to work with Kim Rhodes [who played Sheriff Jody Mills], who’s been one of my closest friends since before Supernatural started — to be on set with her and have our set chairs next to each other was great.

And then there was an episode at the end of Season 13, in the alternate universe, and everyone was there. It was literally 15 actors, and we were all walking down a dirt road. It was dusty and muddy and filthy — we’re all covered in dirt. It felt like we were on a family adventure.

Is there a particular episode that stands out to you?

I really loved “Baby” [Season 11, Episode 4]. We heard about the car being the main character, and I thought, “How good could this be?’ I had no idea.

If Supernatural returned, where do you see Mary?

I think that her and John [in Heaven] have repossessed the Impala from the boys and they’re on adventures. And I have a feeling that she’s trying to figure out a way to get back and help some more.

What’s your Supernatural secret?

My nightgown in the pilot is actually pink, not white! It’s been pink with white lace the entire time. [Laughs]

