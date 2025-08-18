The famous tent is about to open once again for a new set of budding bakers as The Great British Baking Show prepares for its next season of kitchen showdowns, playful banter, and Paul Hollywood handshakes.

After 34-year-old pediatric nurse Georgie Grasso walked away with the title last season, 12 more wannabe bakers will be hoping to achieve similar success this year over several weeks of Signature, Technical, and Showstopper challenges.

Read on below for everything we know about the highly anticipated new season of The Great British Baking Show.

Is There A Trailer?

Yes! The show’s UK broadcaster, Channel 4, dropped a teaser video on August 14, confirming the hit show would be back on our screens soon.

The promo doesn’t give anything away in terms of contestants or what viewers might see on the upcoming season. Instead, comedian Joe Wilkinson narrates an animated video playing off the Big Bang concept, with a specific baking twist.

“Once there was nothing. Absolutely nothing. Then a twinkle, a floury sprinkle. An abakening, if you will,” Wilkinson says in the voice-over as animated versions of hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond appear on-screen. Judge Prue Leith is also spotted with her trademark hairstyle and glasses on a cartoon sun.

The video ends on a close-up of an eye before zooming out to reveal Hollywood standing in the kitchen. “Once there was nothing, then there was Bake Off,” Wilkinson concludes.

Did You Spot the Easter Egg?

While the trailer didn’t include any footage of the new season, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a very funny easter egg.

The clip featured an animated snail, which many picked up as a reference to former contestant Julia Chernogorova’s infamous bread sculpture “The Snail Under a Mushroom.” The moment became iconic when the judges and viewers at home described the bread snail as looking “phallic.”

“Julia’s snail! What an honor!!” commented one fan on the latest trailer, whie another added, “Not that snail again!”

“Hey, was that a penis snail?” quipped another.

Is There A Release Date?

Not yet! However, the show typically premieres around mid to late September, with episodes first airing in the UK on a Tuesday and then dropping on Netflix for viewers in the US on Fridays.

For reference, the last season premiered on September 24, 2024, and the season before that debuted on September 26, 2023.

It should be noted that this is the sixteenth season of the Baking Show; however, the Netflix numbering is slightly different, as the first four seasons didn’t initially air in the US. Therefore, Netflix will categorize the upcoming season as Collection 13.

Do We Know The Cast?

An official cast announcement hasn’t been made just yet, but it should be rapidly approaching. Channel 4 in the UK usually unveils the new set of bakers a few weeks before the premiere. So, if the show returns in late September as usual, expect a cast announcement by late August/early September.

Who Are the Hosts and Judges?

As confirmed in the teaser trailer, Fielding and Hammond will return to the tent to host all the action, while Hollywood and Leith will once again be judging the weird and wonderful creations.

Rumors had been rampant in recent months that Leith was set to leave the show, but the South African-British restaurateur has confirmed she will be back and has no plans to leave.

Addressing the speculation on the British talk show Lorraine last month, Leith said, “This is because I stopped doing [the celebrity version], I don’t do the Stand Up To Cancer one anymore. I stopped doing that last year because I just hadn’t had a holiday in the summer for eight years.”

“I’ve only given up the celebrity, I haven’t given up,” she continued. “I still do the Great American Bake Off, which we’re filming at the moment. I still do The Great British Bake Off, which, of course, I love.”

Are you excited for the new season of The Great British Baking Show?