Josh Kelly is setting the record straight about his current status on General Hospital.

Eagle-eyed fans of the ABC soap opera recently noticed that Kelly no longer appeared among the names of contract cast members in the show’s end credits, leading to speculation that he is leaving the show. Kelly clarified the rumors in an interview with Soap Opera Digest published on Monday, August 11, noting that he decided to go off-contract and become a recurring star.

“I want to stay on General Hospital forever!” Kelly told the outlet, stating that he wanted to keep his schedule open to work on other projects, including one with his girlfriend, Chloe Lanier. “Chloe and I are making a movie that we’re planning on shooting for two months,” he shared. “We’re also trying to shoot the sequel to the movie that I have coming out this summer, The Workout. I just wouldn’t be able to do that if I was on contract; you don’t just get to go off and do a bunch of other projects. And I wouldn’t expect the show to work around my schedule.”

Kelly credited executive producer Frank Valentini for allowing him to stay on General Hospital while working on other gigs. “Frank bent over backwards to make it work and I am so appreciative of him,” he stated. “But some days, I would have to work at night on the movie and then come in and work on GH during the day, and sometimes I felt like I was letting one project down. And I don’t want to let this show down at all.”

He continued, “I told them pretty much what I’m telling you, which is that I would like to stay forever. I love being here. I love everyone that I’m working with on the show. I was just looking to have a little more flexibility.”

Despite Kelly taking on a decreased role going forward, his character, Cody Bell, is keeping busy in the fictional town of Port Charles. Cody’s current storyline includes being tasked by Kristina (Kate Mansi) to keep an eye on her blackmailer, Ava (Maura West). Cody also began to catch feelings for Kristina’s sister, Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

Kelly — who joined General Hospital back in 2022 —gushed about working with the three actresses to Soap Opera Digest. “I really think this is the hardest and best acting gymnasium in the world,” he said. “I really love what I’m doing on the show now and I feel like I’m on a really good vibe with everyone. The story is fun and interesting and I’m really excited to continue with it.”

Kelly also said he’s holding out hope that Cody’s friendship with Tracy (Jane Elliot) could take a romantic turn down the line. “I will not leave the show until they allow Cody to date Tracy!” he quipped with a laugh.

