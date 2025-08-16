‘Nautilus’ Finale, Charles Bronson Movie Marathon, ‘Institute’ Intrigue, Profiling ‘Severance’s Adam Scott

Vince Valitutti / Disney+ © 2022

Nautilus

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: They’ve gone through hell and deep water, and the crew of the cutting-edge submersible Nautilus faces perhaps their greatest challenge in the two-part season finale of the fantasy inspired by Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Anna Torv (Fringe) guest-stars in the first hour as a Valkyrie warrior, who as guardian of the Pillars of Halvar is determined to protect the treasure Captain Nemo (Shazad Latif) covets. She puts the leader on trial for his life after capturing the crew. Another confrontation awaits Nemo when they arrive in London to disrupt a shareholders’ meeting with the goal of taking down the East India Mercantile Company once and for all in a violent showdown.

Summer Under the Stars

6am/5c

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: The monthlong series of 24-hour tributes to a different cinema legend each day turns its focus for the first time to action-movie icon Charles Bronson (1921-2003). During the day, enjoy epic classics including 1960’s The Magnificent Seven (12:45 pm/11:45c) and 1963’s rousing The Great Escape (3 pm/2c), both co-starring Steve McQueen. Prime-time highlights include 1975’s boxing drama Hard Times (8/7c), 1972’s Chato’s Land (10/9c) and at midnight/11c, Bronson’s most iconic role as the vigilante in 1974’s Death Wish, followed by 1967’s blockbuster The Dirty Dozen (1:45 am/12:45c). Sunday’s honoree is Oscar winner Jennifer Jones.

The Institute

SUNDAY: “What in the name of all that’s holy did I just watch?” sputters the local police chief as the secrets of the sinister Institute begin to spill out beyond its eerie walls. That’s thanks to escapee Luke (Joe Freeman) and do-good crusader Tim (Ben Barnes), the former cop who reluctantly takes up arms again to protect themselves against the murderous Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker), who finally reveals the purpose behind the Institute’s use and abuse of psychically gifted children. “What would you do to save the world?” she argues. Maybe not this.

Apple TV+

CBS News Sunday Morning

9am/8c

SUNDAY: Adam Scott was better known for comedies (Parks and Recreation, Party Down) before landing the lead role and an Emmy nomination for the buzzy Apple TV+ drama Severance, this year’s most-nominated series. Scott sits with Conor Knighton for a profile to discuss his diverse career, with Severance executive-producer/director Ben Stiller explaining why Scott was the perfect choice to play both Mark S. and his “outie” Mark Scout. Another segment features David Pogue’s spotlight on TV commercial stars Stephanie Courtney (Flo in the Progressive ads), Dean Winters (Mayhem for Allstate Insurance) and Deanna Colón, better known as the dancing Jardiance Lady.

The Great American Baking Show

Special

SATURDAY: “Is lumpy a texture?” wonders Broadway/sitcom star Andrew Rannells, who probably knows the answer as he happily and sheepishly participates in a celebrity edition of the popular baking competition. The summertime special also enlists Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, black-ish alum Yara Shahidi and actor/comedian June Diane Raphael to show if they’ve got what it takes as a baker. Casey Wilson and Severance Emmy nominee Zach Cherry are the hosts, with the formidable Prue Leith (“Is nobody owning up to this one?”) and Paul Hollywood judging the results.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: