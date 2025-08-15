AMC‘s seafaring adventure comes to a close with a two-part finale on Sunday, August 17. In this TV Insider exclusive look into the Nautilus finale, Shazad Latif‘s Captain Nemo and Georgia Flood‘s Humility Lucas take a powerful stand against the East India Mercantile Company.

Inspired by Jules Verne’s beloved Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Nautilus follows Nemo’s (Latif) mission to enact revenge on the East India Mercantile Company that took everything from him. Nemo audaciously steals a prototype submarine from the penal colony in which he is imprisoned, escaping into the ocean with a motley crew of fellow prisoners. He plans to reach the fabled Viking treasure buried at the Pillars of Halvar. But first, he must win the trust of his crew and keep out of the clutches of the ruthless East India Mercantile Company, which will do whatever it takes to stop him.

Nemo wrests control of the company and dismantles it for good in the finale sneak peek above. Humility helps by revealing that a contract believed to be for her marriage to another man was, in fact, for majority shares in the company. Nemo is voted head of the group, and he dissolves it immediately, freeing the soldiers in its employ and saving his crew from danger. But what happens next?

Here are the details for the final two episodes of Nautilus, which air back to back on Sunday, August 17, at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.

Episode 9, “Ride of the Valkyrie”: “The Nautilus reaches the Pillars of Halvar but finds that the treasure is guarded by a fearsome band of Valkyrie warriors. They capture the crew in a stealth attack underwater. On trial for his life, Nemo must rely on the testimonies of the crew.”

Episode 10, “Too Big to Fail”: “The Nautilus crew spread rumors that the East India Mercantile Company is failing. When stock prices plunge, a shareholder meeting is called. Nemo and crew have hours to scheme their way into that meeting, so they can dissolve the Company forever.”

Previous episodes of Nautilus can be streamed on AMC+.

Nautilus, Two-Part Season Finale, Sunday, August 17, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+