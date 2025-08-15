CNN Slammed for Featuring Jillian Michaels After ‘Biggest Loser’ Star’s Slavery & Race Comments

Viewers who tuned into NewsNight With Abby Phillip on Thursday night (August 14) were unhappy with CNN for featuring former Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels amid President Donald Trump‘s controversial Smithsonian directive.

On Thursday, the Trump administration allegedly sent a letter to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III requesting an internal review of its museums in an effort to remove “improper ideology” from its exhibits. The goal is said to ensure Smithsonian’s exhibits “celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions.”

Phillip and her co-hosts discussed the directive on Thursday’s edition of NewsNight, which saw the panel reacting to backlash from various historians and political figures who have argued the government is trying to whitewash American history.

Michaels shot down those criticisms, saying, per The Wrap, “[Trump’s] not whitewashing slavery. He’s not. You cannot tie imperialism and racism and slavery just to one race, which is pretty much what every single [museum] exhibit does.”

The rest of the panel took the fitness trainer to task, with Phillip reminding her that they’re talking about the Smithsonian’s exhibits on American history. “Jillian, I’m surprised that you’re trying to litigate who was the beneficiary of slavery,” she said. “In the context of American history, what are you saying is incorrect by saying that it was white people oppressing Black people?”

Michaels: You cannot tie imperialism and racism and slavery to just one race, which is pretty much what every single exhibit does… Only less than 2% of white Americans own slaves. You realize that slavery is thousands of years old? Phillip: I’m very surprised you are trying to… pic.twitter.com/KOe9rSAcTV — Acyn (@Acyn) August 14, 2025

Michaels, who starred on the NBC weight-loss competition series The Biggest Loser on and off from 2004 to 2013, continued to defend her point. “Every single thing is like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, this is all because white people bad,’” she stated. “That’s just not the truth.”

The heated debate, specifically Michaels’ comments, had people talking on social media, with many blasting CNN for featuring someone with no political background or standing.

“Truly humiliating stuff here from @JillianMichaels — and from @CNN for giving nonsense like this air time night after night as our democracy hangs in the balance,” wrote one X user.

“This is what happens when you elevate a run of the mill gym trainer to political pundit,” said another.

“Why is Jillian Michaels on a CNN panel talking about slavery[?] Cable news deserves whatever is coming for it,” another added.

Another wrote, “Jillian Michaels is a fitness instructor. No shade to my gym boos. But outside of being a media “personality,” what credentials does she have to be on CNN talking about politics and cultural issues?”

“It’s not good enough to criticize just Jillian Michaels. Also criticize the networks consciously choosing to platform her and other bigots,” one viewer wrote. “They know what they’re doing and they choose to invite these ppl over qualified experts because attention matters more to them than truth.”

“CNN should never allow Jillian Michaels on any show again. The lies she said about slavery should not be tolerated on a national news show or network,” said another.

“This is what you get when a has-been fitness guru gets platformed on a political talk show. A completely uninformed ignorant opinion that simply wastes time,” added one commenter.

You can watch the segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.