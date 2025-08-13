Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Chicago Fire will be saying goodbye to Darren Ritter early on in Season 14, and Daniel Kyri has opened up about his role on the show in a lengthy message.

Kyri shared a photo of himself as Ritter as well as a look at his chair on set with his turnouts and helmet on Wednesday, August 13. “Yesterday, I filmed my last scenes as Ritter & I’m still so amazed that my first-ever TV gig — a role that was originally meant for just three episodes — turned into seven incredible years (SEVEN?!?!! Whatttt???!) and spanned eight seasons of this iconic show! While I know I may never find another cast and crew as amazing as this one, I intend to carry what I’ve learned from you to every set in the future,” he wrote in the caption.

He then went on to thank everyone at Wolf Entertainment and those who created and wrote for the character, the fans, and his castmates, “who have shown up for me with relentless loyalty, compassion, & love throughout my time on this show & now as I move through this enormous transition in my life. Each one of you has become so incredibly important to me, & the care (& patience!) you’ve shown is entirely indispensable. Thank you so much for the gift of your friendship.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daniel kyri (@danielkyri)

He then noted that the show changed his life. “Bringing Darren Ritter to the screen has transformed & healed me in equal measure. He is a man who embodies empathy, humility, compassion, and unwavering bravery to save lives,” he wrote. His heroism is further fortified by the way he navigates the world — a gay Black firefighter who is proud, fierce, loyal, & whole — a possibility I never got to see onscreen in my childhood but desperately craved…”

Kyri concluded his statement with, “I am so humbled & proud to have portrayed you. I’m thrilled that my inner child would have looked at you each week in awe of everything you represent. You made history. Thank you so much, Darren Ritter. And goodbye.”

It was announced while Season 13 was still airing that Kyri would not be returning as a series regular in Season 14. (Jake Lockett‘s exit was announced at the same time.) But the finale did not write him out — though the budget cuts and changes coming to the CFD do open the door for his exit from 51 — and showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider in May that the hope was to have Kyri (and Lockett) back.

Then, on August 4, Daniel Kyri shared on Instagram that he was back on set filming “for a limited time only,” which told us we’d see how he’s written out onscreen. Jocelyn Hudon also shared a look at him on set with David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Brandon Larracuente, so we know we’ll see him on a call.

How do you think Ritter will be written out? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Fire, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 9/8c, NBC