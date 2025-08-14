‘And Just Like That’ Finale, Kirk Takes the Helm, Kansas City Chiefs’ ‘Kingdom,’ ‘Revival’ Signs Off
The Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That airs its final chapter. The not-yet-Capt. Kirk takes the helm of the USS Farragut in a tense episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. An ESPN docuseries follows the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 NFL season. Syfy’s Revival delivers some answers in the Season 1 finale.
And Just Like That…
And that’s all she wrote. The “she” being Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), of course, whose luxurious widowhood has been the centerpiece of the Sex and the City continuation that divided fans over three seasons. Some still find it a bittersweet wish-fulfillment fairy tale, others an opportunity to hate-watch a contrived and ridiculously ostentatious display of real estate and haute fashion porn. The rather abrupt series finale spends a bit too much time on Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) predictably calamitous Thanksgiving dinner that almost no one in the friend group, save Carrie, attends. But the episode also provides closure for most everyone, including Carrie, who’s still coming to terms with being a single lady in upscale New York City.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Perhaps to atone for his hilarious parody of a caricature of the original Captain Kirk in the acclaimed “A Space Adventure Hour” episode two weeks ago, Paul Wesley plays it mostly straight when the not-yet-captain Kirk (currently the First Officer aboard the USS Farragut) takes center stage in a tense episode of the terrific Trek prequel. Restless and “deeply bored” when the episode begins with a seemingly routine exploratory mission, Kirk muses how things would be much more interesting if he were in charge. He soon gets his wish — and learns to be careful about what one wishes for — when an encounter with a gigantic and ravenous scavenger ship puts both the crew of the Farragut and the Enterprise in jeopardy. Along the way, Kirk discovers some discomfiting truths about the risks and consequences of being in command.
The Kingdom
Love them or hate them, the Kansas City Chiefs have been a dominant force in the NFL in recent years. A six-part docuseries follows the team through the pivotal 2024 season, with coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the squad aiming for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat. (Spoiler alert: The Philadelphia Eagles would have something to say about that.) In the first two episodes, airing back-to-back, the team suffers some early-season injuries that puts their prospects in doubt.
Revival
The dead may wish they’d stayed buried after the Season 1 finale of the supernatural thriller, which promises to reveal the truth about “Revival Day,” aka the day the recently departed of Wausau, Wisconsin came back to life. The episode also addresses burning questions about who killed Em (Romy Weltman), but that’s not likely to bring peace to this divided community.
Code of Silence
In the penultimate episode of the suspenseful British crime drama, Alison (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and Liam (Kieron Moore) have serious trust issues regarding each other as the day of the jewelry heist approaches. Though the police, who enlisted the deaf Alison to help in their surveillance of the burglary gang, keep telling her not to get involved, she’s too worried about Liam to stay away from the scene of the impending crime, with fateful consequences.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Bob’s Burgers (8/7c, Fox): Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) suffers from insomnia in the animated comedy’s Season 15 finale, but his sleeplessness results in some creative breakthroughs. Followed by a new episode of The Great North (8:30/7:30c).
- Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c, ABC): The Harlem Globetrotters take on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in the first round, followed by teams led by Somebody Somewhere star Bridget Everett and Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer.
- Necaxa (9/8c, FXX): The soccer docuseries continues with two episodes, with Eva Longoria and Club Necaxa’s ownership team making some tough calls as the team continues to struggle, taking a pause to honor departed loved ones on Dia de los Muertos.
- Project Runway (10/9c, Freeform; streaming on Disney+ and Hulu): Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter make guest appearances during a back-to-school challenge that asks the designers to make something fashionable out of unconventional materials.
- True Crime Story: Smugshot (10/9c, SundanceTV; streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+): The offbeat true-crime series opens its second season with an account of a young couple gone missing in the Australian outback.
ON THE STREAM:
- Honest Renovations (streaming on The Roku Channel): Jessica Alba and bestie Lizzy Mathis return for a third season of renovating family homes with an eye on style and function.
- Twisted Metal (streaming on Peacock): The high-octane tournament continues with two more episodes, finding John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) making alliances and new enemies as they face more setbacks.
- Miss Governor (streaming on Netflix): Tyler Perry’s comedy series (previously known as She the People) starring Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor, returns with the second half of its first season.