‘And Just Like That’ Finale, Kirk Takes the Helm, Kansas City Chiefs’ ‘Kingdom,’ ‘Revival’ Signs Off

Matt Roush
The Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That airs its final chapter. The not-yet-Capt. Kirk takes the helm of the USS Farragut in a tense episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. An ESPN docuseries follows the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 NFL season. Syfy’s Revival delivers some answers in the Season 1 finale.

Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That...' Season 3
Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

And Just Like That…

Series Finale

And that’s all she wrote. The “she” being Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), of course, whose luxurious widowhood has been the centerpiece of the Sex and the City continuation that divided fans over three seasons. Some still find it a bittersweet wish-fulfillment fairy tale, others an opportunity to hate-watch a contrived and ridiculously ostentatious display of real estate and haute fashion porn. The rather abrupt series finale spends a bit too much time on Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) predictably calamitous Thanksgiving dinner that almost no one in the friend group, save Carrie, attends. But the episode also provides closure for most everyone, including Carrie, who’s still coming to terms with being a single lady in upscale New York City. 

Carol Kane as Pelia in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Episode 6
Marni Grossman / Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Perhaps to atone for his hilarious parody of a caricature of the original Captain Kirk in the acclaimed “A Space Adventure Hour” episode two weeks ago, Paul Wesley plays it mostly straight when the not-yet-captain Kirk (currently the First Officer aboard the USS Farragut) takes center stage in a tense episode of the terrific Trek prequel. Restless and “deeply bored” when the episode begins with a seemingly routine exploratory mission, Kirk muses how things would be much more interesting if he were in charge. He soon gets his wish — and learns to be careful about what one wishes for — when an encounter with a gigantic and ravenous scavenger ship puts both the crew of the Farragut and the Enterprise in jeopardy. Along the way, Kirk discovers some discomfiting truths about the risks and consequences of being in command. 

Super Bowl LVII
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Kingdom

Documentary Premiere

Love them or hate them, the Kansas City Chiefs have been a dominant force in the NFL in recent years. A six-part docuseries follows the team through the pivotal 2024 season, with coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the squad aiming for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat. (Spoiler alert: The Philadelphia Eagles would have something to say about that.) In the first two episodes, airing back-to-back, the team suffers some early-season injuries that puts their prospects in doubt. 

Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress, David James Elliott as Sheriff Wayne Cypress — 'Revival' Season 1 Finale
Naomi Peters/Lavivier Productions/SYFY

Revival

Season Finale

The dead may wish they’d stayed buried after the Season 1 finale of the supernatural thriller, which promises to reveal the truth about “Revival Day,” aka the day the recently departed of Wausau, Wisconsin came back to life. The episode also addresses burning questions about who killed Em (Romy Weltman), but that’s not likely to bring peace to this divided community.

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Brooks — 'Code of Silence'
BritBox

Code of Silence

In the penultimate episode of the suspenseful British crime drama, Alison (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and Liam (Kieron Moore) have serious trust issues regarding each other as the day of the jewelry heist approaches. Though the police, who enlisted the deaf Alison to help in their surveillance of the burglary gang, keep telling her not to get involved, she’s too worried about Liam to stay away from the scene of the impending crime, with fateful consequences.

