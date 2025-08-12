Former ‘Late Show’ Bandleader Jon Batiste Says Stephen Colbert ‘Won’t Be Silenced,’ Slams Cancellation

Having worked with Stephen Colbert for many years on CBS’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste knows the host won’t let the series’ cancellation bring him down.

“I think where he goes next, his voice won’t be silenced,” Batiste shared in an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ posted on Sunday, August 10. “The voice of free speech is challenged, but the soul of an individual cannot be canceled. And he’s going to find another megaphone, another outlet, I’m sure of it, and I’m rooting for him.”

Batiste joined The Late Show family in 2015 when Colbert took over for the series’ former host, David Letterman. He acted as the show’s bandleader and musical director until he left in 2022 to further pursue his personal music career. Louis Cato took over Batiste’s role later that year and continues to serve as The Late Show‘s bandleader.

CBS surprised viewers last month by announcing that the late-night show had been canceled and would be coming to an end in May 2026. The network stated that the decision was a financial one and “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Earlier in the interview, Batiste claimed, “What happened to my friend Stephen is a symptom of big money. We’re in a time where money, the right price, can silence the voice of free speech, and that’s something that we should be very, very conscious of. As artists, we have to constantly fight for free speech and fight for the ability for us to be able to share the authentic truth of our being.”

The musician also pointed out that the show got the axe shortly before his 11th friendship anniversary with Colbert. “It meant so much to be in my 20s on national television and learning the ropes of being, you know, on a nightly show with a band and really being on camera and doing that for seven years,” he gushed. “And to just really, kind of, evolve as an artist in partnership with him. So I’m very grateful to him.”

The Late Show‘s cancellation came on the heels of Paramount (CBS’s parent company) settling a $16 million lawsuit with Donald Trump, who previously accused 60 Minutes of heavily editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. Some have speculated that the show was canceled due to Trump, as Paramount was also in the process of finalizing its merger with the media company Skydance. (Colbert is known for frequently criticizing the president on the show.)

Trump has publicly denied playing any part in the cancellation, writing via Truth Social on July 29, “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

Last month, Colbert clapped back at Trump on-air for celebrating news of the show’s cancellation. “How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go f*** yourself!” he quipped on The Late Show‘s July 21 episode.

