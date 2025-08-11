Alicia Silverstone in ‘Irish Blood,’ ‘Madame Blanc’ Finale, a Texas Highway Disaster, ‘Outlander’ on Netflix

Alicia Silverstone stars in an Acorn TV mystery series as an L.A. lawyer who travels to Ireland to learn the truth about her long-absent father. Also on Acorn TV: the season finale of the cozy The Madame Blanc Mysteries. NBC‘s Survival Mode docuseries recounts a massive highway pileup that paralyzed Fort Worth, Texas in 2021. Two years after the episodes’ premiere, Netflix acquires the first half of Outlander‘s seventh season.

Szymon Lazewski / AcornTV

Irish Blood

Series Premiere

Irish eyes aren’t exactly smiling in this mystery thriller when Fiona (Alicia Silverstone), an L.A. divorce lawyer, descends upon the Emerald Isle to confront her long-MIA father, Declan (Jason O’Mara). Still steaming 30 years after he abandoned his daughter and mother (Wendy Crewson), Fiona is puzzled when she receives a mysterious package from her dad. The mystery deepens when she arrives in County Wicklow to a most unpleasant surprise, including the realization that Declan’s Irish family never even knew she existed. Her search for answers leads to a briefcase that, as Declan explains in a message, contains “evidence against the criminals who tore me from my family.” The series launches with two episodes.

Mark Cassar / AcornTV

The Madame Blanc Mysteries

Season Finale

Shades of The Maltese Falcon in the Season 4 finale of the cozy mystery dramedy set in the scenic French village of Sainte Victoire. The priceless object at the heart of this case is a bejeweled eagle trinket, whose owner is attacked while trying to sell the bauble. Antiques dealer and amateur sleuth Jean White (Sally Lindsay) works with local police chief Caron (Alex Gaumond) to research the bird’s past and its connection to a recent jewelry theft. Another pressing issue: Jean’s rocky relationship with local taxi driver Dom (Steve Edge).

NBC News Studios

Survival Mode

10/9c

The docuseries relives a chilling disaster when an unusual winter freeze in February 2021 left Fort Worth, Texas paralyzed, with black ice on a highway causing havoc in the pre-dawn commute. A massive 133-car pileup resulted in six fatalities and at least 65 injuries. Among the survivors telling their harrowing stories: Destiny, a young woman who was seriously injured and is reunited with the heroes who came to her aid; and Trey, a paramedic whose Toyota JF Cruiser was destroyed in the pileup but who managed to get out and help others despite his injuries.

Starz

Outlander

Patience pays off for those who’ve been waiting a long time for more episodes from the hit romantic time-travel drama. Two years after their initial broadcast on Starz, which is currently airing the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood, episodes from the first half of Outlander‘s seventh season finally arrive. Among the major events: Jamie (Sam Heughan) is conscripted into the Continental Army, while daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and husband Roger (Richard Rankin) head back to their own time in the 1970s on behalf of their newborn daughter.

ESPN

E60

7/6c

Former NFL star and Super Bowl champ (with the Steelers) Ryan Clark, who’s spent the last decade on ESPN as an NFL analyst, makes his debut as a reporter on E60 with a personal journey to his home state of Louisiana, where he assesses the lingering impact of Hurricane Katrina on the New Orleans area. He visits with local musicians and meets with New Orleans Saints vets Drew Brees and Steve Gleason and former head coach Sean Payton as they reflect on returning to the Superdome in September 2006 for the first game in the stadium more than a year after the disaster.