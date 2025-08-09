John Leguizamo called out Dean Cain’s latest career pivot, deeming the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman alum a “moron” for announcing that he’ll join the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement ranks.

“What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” Leguizamo said in an Instagram video on Friday. “What a moron! Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been.”

In his caption, Leguizamo wrote, “Dean Cain volunteered to be an ICE agent! I got one word for you: LOSER!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Leguizamo (@johnleguizamo)

Other celebrities have endorsed the Smoke actor’s message.

“‘Never/was,’ hahahaha,” wrote Tulsa King actor Frank Grillo.

Paper Moon star Tatum O’Neal, meanwhile, commented with six clapping emoji.

Cain revealed his decision to join ICE in an appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday. “I put out a recruitment video yesterday — I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police office, I wasn’t part of ICE — but once I put that out there, and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy,” Cain told host Jesse Watters. “So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP.”

When Watters asked Cain why he was inspired to enlist, the actor said, “This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Cho (@margaret_cho)

Cain previously told Variety that he “love[s] Donald Trump” and complained to TMZ about the new Superman movie being too “woke.”

Following the revelation of Cain’s ICE decision, Margaret Cho also put him on blast. “Why would you join ICE and encourage people to join ICE when your ancestors were interned in World War II?” the comedian said in an Instagram video on Thursday. “And you’re Japanese. Like, you’re not even white. Like, you’re not white. I know you, and you are not white. You have never been white. And no matter how many of these white activities you participate in, it’s never going to make that happen. You’re never going to be white. No matter how racist you are, no matter how wrong you act, you’re never going to be… [You’re] always wrong, never white, dumb***.”