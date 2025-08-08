[Warning: The following post contains major spoilers about the series finale of Resident Alien, Season 4 Episode 10, “The End is Here.”]

The end is here, alright. And we’re not OK with it.

One of the best sci-fi shows of the past decade has left our orbit in a series finale that was as full of heart, hope, and humor as it has been since Patience, Colorado’s Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle was first taken over by a Law & Order-loving alien with an unpronounceable name (the Emmy-robbed Alan Tudyk).

Thankfully, it was full of resolved storylines and wonderfully set-up futures for our favorite humans, as well. That’s due in large part to creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan‘s suspicion that the series wasn’t long for this world after its move from SYFY to USA for the fourth season.

“I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season,” he told us back in July when news of the cancellation was confirmed. “Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

And one that came right in under the wire. Talking with us again this week ahead of the finale, Sheridan revealed that the episode wasn’t officially locked until after he and the cast took the stage for their tear-soaked farewell panel at San Diego Comic-Con.