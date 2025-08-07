Maple Brook, Texas, was shaken to its core when teenager Abby (Madison Wolfe) was found dead in the surrounding woods, bludgeoned to death. As authorities rounded up suspects and witnesses, Pastor Pete Lightfoot (Paul Teal) soon became a figure in the investigation as connections between Pete, Abby, and her boyfriend Brad (George Ferrier) began to surface.

In the early episodes, audiences were introduced to the handsome youth pastor as a close confidant of Abby, but those who understand the hearts and minds of teenage girls might have been quick to sense that something was off. Yes, Pastor Pete was there to minister to his flock, but not that closely. Or that intensely.

Hours before Abby’s death, Deputy Salazar (Karen Rodriguez) discovered that Abby made a phone call to Pastor Pete. When she went to question him at the church, she learned he was on leave. Reverend Clint (Jason Davis) explained that Pete’s small-town roots from Louisiana didn’t always translate to a congregation the size of Maple Brook. But Deputy Salazar wasn’t buying it.

Meanwhile, prime suspect Sophie (Brittany Snow) investigated the matter on her own and ended up at Pastor Pete’s humble abode, where the youth pastor was ironically listening to Lapsed Catholic and drinking grain alcohol as he awaited a visitor, teen Nina (Abigail Rhyne), Abby’s best friend. All in all, not exactly Christ-like behavior.

Refusing to leave, Pastor Pete grew irritated at the intrusion and said, “Abby wasn’t an angel.” He told Sophie that Brad confessed Abby had an abortion, then threatened to call the police if she didn’t leave, clearly anxious for his guest, who was waiting in the rain across the street.

We then witnessed the predatory Pastor Pete in action as he targeted young Nina, taking advantage of her vulnerability at a fun fair. He treated her with faux kindness, gained her trust, and watched her with cold, dead eyes. After the Ferris wheel ride, the youth pastor plied her with booze as they walked hand in hand.

The scene turned dark as a heavily inebriated Nina was taken to Pete’s car, where he buckled her into the front seat. There was far more to that liquor than just vodka, and even in her hazy state, Nina began to notice that things were amiss. “Is that Abby’s sweater?,” slurred the teen. “That wasn’t vodka. You put something in my drink.” Nina attempted to run, but Pete grabbed her and forced her back in the car.

While Pastor Pete was proving that the devil takes many forms, Detective Salazar discovered that Pastor Pete’s work at Sacred Life Church wasn’t quite beloved at his last place of employment. “Jesus, I hoped I’d never hear that name again,” said the voice on the other side.

Cut to Pastor Pete, who shoved a body-sized large duffle bag into a U-Haul. Just as he was about to drive away, Salazar knocked on his window for a friendly conversation. His suspicious behavior and the presence of vodka and cinnamon gum caused her to realize that he was the suspect in a kidnapping case she had previously investigated. He fled in his car, forcing Salazar to give chase to the pederast as she called for backup. Soon, they had him surrounded.

Pastor Pete exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand and realized there was no escape. He might not have killed Abby, but he was guilty of other crimes, without question. “I’m sorry,” he muttered, before dying by suicide.

In the U-Haul, Salazar found both Nina and Kaycee Krummel (Emilia Torello), the missing person she had been searching for over the past six months.

Teal’s turn as Pastor Pete was a dark and gripping performance that could easily become a breakout role for the actor. As a hit show on Netflix, The Hunting Wives has cemented itself as the must-see summer binge of 2025, and Teal’s portrayal of Pete added an unsettling layer of darkness and chaos to the already twisted tale.

Teal had established himself as a rising name with roles such as Officer Kapinski in Fear Street: Part Two – 1978, Aviator in Descendants: The Rise of Red, and Josh Avery on One Tree Hill.

Sadly, Paul Teal passed away on November 15, 2024, at the age of 35. At the top of his character’s final episode, there is a dedication in the credits that reads, “In loving memory of Paul Teal.” His performance as Pastor Pete Lightfoot is darkly mesmerizing and stands out among the many memorable roles in the Netflix series. It should also be noted that in his final scene, he shared the screen with his partner, Emilia Torello, who played the kidnapping victim Kaycee Krummel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilia Torello (@emiliatorello)

Paul Teal’s performance in The Hunting Wives is both grim and gripping in the best way — serving as a bittersweet and poignant close to a life and career ended far too soon.

The Hunting Wives, Streaming Now, Netflix

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.