‘Prodigies’: Everything You Need to Know About Ayo Edeberi & Will Sharpe’s Apple TV+ Rom-Com

Meaghan Darwish
Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe star in 'Prodigies' for Apple TV+
Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe‘s highly anticipated rom-com series is taking shape at Apple TV+ as the streamer unveils new casting info for Prodigies.

Announced in April 2025, the project is bringing together some exciting talent and promising some laughs ahead. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Prodigies so far, from the casting and a potential premiere date to the premise, episode count, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s ahead, and stay tuned for more on Prodigies in the months ahead.

When will Prodigies premiere?

Prodigies doesn’t currently have a premiere date at Apple TV+, but the streamer has unveiled that the season will feature seven episodes for viewers to enjoy. As of July 2025, Prodigies is currently in production.

Who stars in Prodigies?

Along with Edebiri and Sharpe, Prodigies stars Rina Sawayama, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Yumi Asō, Tobias Menzies, Sophia Di Martino, Reece Shearsmith, Nabhaan Rizwan, Meera Syal, and Lolly Adefope.

Lolly Adefope, Sophia Di Martino, and Tobias Menzies join 'Prodigies'

Lolly Adefope, Sophia Di Martino, and Tobias Menzies (Credit: Patch Studio; Yellowbelly; Ruth Crafer)

What is Prodigies about?

The series is described as an unusual take on a classic romantic comedy, as Prodigies explores the universal complexities of long-term relationships through the lens of a very unique couple. Following Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe), two ex-child prodigies who have been together since they were children, the series picks up in their early 30s as they begin questioning their ordinary existence and whether it lives up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood.

As they put their own lives under a microscope, Didi and Ren also inevitably begin asking the same questions of their own relationship. As individual hopes and needs feed into and conflict with their shared lives, the series challenges the concept that the tale of romance is over when the heroes get together.

Who makes Prodigies?

Prodigies is created and written for television by series star Sharpe, who serves as an executive producer alongside costar Edebiri, Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, and Katie Carpenter.

Prodigies, Series Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+

