Stephen Colbert Calls Out Trump’s ‘Dumb’ White House Roof Press Conference

Stephen Colbert opened Tuesday’s (August 5) episode of The Late Show by focusing on the latest Donald Trump drama, referring to the president’s most recent actions as just “plain dumb.”

“So often these days, folks, the news goes from stupid to sad to sadly stupid. But today, I’m happy to report it’s just plain dumb,” he told viewers at the top of his opening monologue. “Late this morning, the president held an impromptu press conference from a highly unusual location.”

The late-night host then threw to footage of Trump on the roof of the White House. In the clip, a reporter is heard shouting, “Sir, why are you on the roof?”

“That’s not a question you hear asked of a world leader that often,” Colbert said, quipping, “It’s right up there with, ‘Your majesty, where are your pants?'”

Colbert continued to analyze the unusual clip, including Trump using hand signals to try and communicate. “I don’t know what this is,” the comedian stated, mimicking Trump’s hand motions. “I think he’s saying, ‘Look, the Capitol dome is a D-cup.'”

In another part of the video, Trump shouts down at the reporters, though it’s hard to make out what he’s saying. “What does that mean?” one reporter yells back.

“Yeah, what does that mean?” Colbert shouted, looking up to the camera in an overhead shot. “What does any of this mean? How are you the guy in charge? Why do we have to pretend it’s normal when an old man wanders around a roof and shouts at us?”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s monologue, Colbert looked at the results of the latest Gallup poll, which ranked 14 prominent world figures in terms of popularity. At the top of that list was Pope Leo XIV, with the second most popular American on the list being Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Which logically means Bernie could be the next Pope,” Colbert joked.

As for members of Trump’s cabinet, Colbert noted, “The Gallup folks found that everyone in the Trump administration is unpopular, but the least unpopular of the unpopular turns out to be Health and Human Services Secretary and angry bell pepper, RFK Jr.”

Colbert added that RFK Jr. might also be falling out of favor with Trump, pointing to a recent press conference, in which he “let it slip that Trump regularly grills him on the phone, asking, ‘Why aren’t people healthier yet?'”

Putting on his Trump impression, Colbert joked, “Hey Bobby, people are having trouble with their ankles. Have you seen the people’s cankles? The people’s legs are blowing up like bouncy castles down there. I mean, the people could barely get up on the roof this morning.”

You can watch Colbert's full monologue in the video above.