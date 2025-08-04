Donald Trump has got himself into a new celebrity beef, this time with The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, who drew the president’s ire on Saturday (August 2) during an appearance on Lara Trump‘s Fox News show My View.

Charlamagne was a guest on the latest episode of My View, where he told Trump’s daughter-in-law he believes there is a “political coup” going on in the Republican party. “I think this [Jeffrey] Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do,” he said, per Variety.

He continued, “They know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”

Trump took issue with Charlamagne’s comments and posted on Truth Social on Sunday (August 3), blasting the Daily Show guest host as a “racist sleazebag.”

“The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God’ on her show,” Trump wrote. “(Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?)”

He added, “He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LENARD (@cthagod)

Charlamagne later hit back on Instagram, sharing a clip from a recent episode of The Daily Show, where senior correspondent Jessica Williams said Trump is “throwing every Black person he can think of in front of this scandal to distract us.”

“First he released the Martin Luther King Jr. files, then he accused [Barack] Obama of treason, and now he wants to prosecute Oprah and Beyoncé?” Williams continued. “He’s coming after all of our greatest Black people… We’re about a week away from him saying Urkel did 9/11!”

Charlamagne shared his own thoughts in the post’s caption, writing, “Swipe left to see how correct @msjwilly was on @thedailyshow this past week. 😂 President Trump was better off going after Urkel tho because he is really Scraping The Bottom of The Black Barrel coming at me.”

He quipped, “You can’t go from MLK JR, President Obama, Oprah, Beyonce, to a sleezebag name Lenard [Charlamagne’s real name is Lenard]. Anyway Yes I Believe There Is A Political Coup happening in the Republican Party and I appreciate @laraleatrump having me on #MyView last night to talk about that amongst many other things. Let’s Discuss……”