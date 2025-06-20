The Chrisleys will share their side of the story in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Lara Trump on Saturday, June 28, during My View with Lara Trump at 9/8c. The appearance marks the first televised interview for the Chrisley Knows Best stars since Julie and Todd Chrisley‘s pardons and release from prison, and it’ll feature both of the former prisoners and their daughter Savannah Chrisley, who received the call with news of the presidential pardon straight from the Oval Office.

The reality star and his wife were originally sentenced in January 2023 for tax evasion and bank fraud after they were convicted of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents. The duo was initially found guilty and sentenced to a combined 19 years.

The couple were released from prison on May 28 after being pardoned by Donald Trump. As a result, the Chrisleys only ended up spending two years and four months behind bars.

In the interview, the family will discuss the official presidential pardons, their plans moving forward, as well as their thoughts on other news of the day.

Chrisley Knows Best ran for nine seasons on USA Network before Todd and Julie were sent to prison. Some episodes of Season 10 were filmed and later aired on the network. The E! spinoff series Growing Up Chrisley, featuring Savannah and Chase, aired from 2019 to 2022. An all-new docuseries is currently in the works, though the original premise was meant to showcase how the family was moving on with its matriarch and patriarch behind bars.

The series, currently named The Untitled Chrisleys Project, boasted the logline, “The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other. The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

Since their release, the focus of the project is said to be in the process of being revamped.