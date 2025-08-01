Bobby Flay Announces the Holiday Return of This Food Network Show

Bobby Flay wrapped up Christmas in July by giving fans an update about one of his Food Network shows.

On Thursday, July 31, Flay revealed that the holiday version of his long-running series Beat Bobby Flay will return with new episodes. “Are you having another season of beat bobby flay holiday special this year?” a fan asked the TV personality in an Instagram Story Q&A, to which he replied, “Yes, Holiday Beat [Bobby Flay] is coming back. It’s always a blast,” per People.

Beat Bobby Flay has become one of Food Network’s mainstay shows since its premiere in 2013. Currently in its 40th season, the series sees two chefs go head-to-head in a cooking battle for the chance to compete against Flay in the episode’s second round. Following a blind critique, the show’s panel of judges determines whether the chef’s version of their dish of choice is better than Flay’s.

The show’s holiday spinoff, Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, has aired for three seasons since 2022. The series shares the same format as the original, only this time, familiar Food Network faces look to take Flay with their creations of signature holiday dishes.

Some of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown‘s most recent celebrity guests and competitors have included the likes of Ina Garten, Sunny Anderson, Duff Goldman, Jeff Mauro, Marcus Samuelsson, Aarti Sequeira, Michael Symon, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Antonia Lofaso, Carson Kressley, Jet Tila, Geoffrey Zakarian, and more.

Flay has hosted several Food Network shows over the years, including Boy Meets Grill, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, BBQ with Bobby Flay, and Grillin’ & Chillin’. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Flay revealed his plans to expand the Beat Bobby Flay universe in an unexpected way.

“We’re making Beat Bobby Flay: The Musical, actually, for Broadway,” he told Jimmy Fallon on July 18 before adding, “Don’t laugh. It’s gonna happen.”

He continued, “We’re working on an amazing composer. We have a writer. The whole thing’s happening. But I need a lead to play the Bobby Flay character. No, I’m not asking you. We need J.T. We need Justin Timberlake. He hasn’t won a Tony yet. Come on! He can sing, he can dance, he can do it all.”

Fallon, for his part, was down with the idea. He agreed to pitch the idea to his good friend Timberlake, stating, “Done!”

Flay went on to share more specifics about the upcoming project. “It’s Beat Bobby Flay, and it’s gonna tell a little bit of my life story, and it’s gonna be a party. This is not gonna be a bunch of showtunes. This is gonna be amazing. It’s a real New York situation where it’s gonna be a party every night in the theater.”

Beat Bobby Flay, New Episodes, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, Food Network

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, New Season, TBA, Food Network