Why Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Responsible for Al Roker’s Latest ‘Today’ Absence

Al Roker took a break from his morning show gig to attend a famous friend’s romantic event.

Dylan Dreyer filled in for Roker on the Thursday, July 31, episode of Today. Though Roker appeared on the previous day’s episode, he departed New York City after filming to attend Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband Vincent Hughes’ vow renewal ceremony in Philadelphia.

“Well, good morning everybody from the City of Brotherly Love,” Roker said in a Thursday Instagram clip of himself walking past the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s famous Rocky steps. “Just having a great old time. We’re here ’cause a friend renewed their wedding vowels — vowels, haha — their wedding vows, and we spent the night.”

At the end of the clip, Roker confirmed that he will see fans “tomorrow morning on Today.”

He confirmed that the vow renewal was for Ralph and Hughes in the post’s caption. “It isn’t often that I get to play my favorite song, Philadelphia Freedom by @eltonjohn whilst walking in #thecityofbrotherlylove,” he wrote. “Passing the iconic steps of the @philamuseum where we were last night for the 20th anniversary vow renewal of our friends @thesherylleeralph and @senvincenthughes Love this town.”

Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, shared a glimpse at their looks for the ceremony in a Wednesday Instagram post. “A special night out … in a beautiful city…celebrating love, renewal and happiness …” she captioned snaps of herself sporting a white strapless dress and Roker donning a tan suit and plaid shirt.

A local Philadelphia CBS news outlet confirmed that Ralph and Hughes renewed their vows on the art museum’s steps on Wednesday. The outlet shared photos from the ceremony via Instagram, in which Ralph looked all glammed up in a white off-the-shoulder gown. Her dressed featured a long train which was carried by several young dancers also dressed in white. Hughes, for his part, sported a white tux jacket and black dress pants.

Roker previously missed several episodes of Today earlier this month to take a tropical trip with his family for his son Nick’s birthday. “We had a great time celebrating Nick Roker’s 23rd birthday in Bermuda this weekend,” the weatherman captioned Instagram vacation pics on July 21. “The folks at the @thelorenhotels Pink Beach were lovely and had a great #oldskool meal at @tommoorestavern Can’t wait to go back.”

Deborah shared more photos from the birthday getaway via her own Instagram, including a sweet snap of herself, Roker, and Nick posing for a family photo on the beach. “Birthday blessings and joy! #happybday,” she captioned her July 19 slideshow.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC