Justin Timberlake Gets Candid About Health After Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Timberlake has explained why he doesn’t feel like he has been giving 100 percent on stage — he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. The “Selfless” singer shared a lengthy post on Instagram after his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour ended.

“Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try…” he wrote on July 31 with a carousel of tour photos.

Sharing that this tour has been the “most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience,” Justin Timberlake told his followers that his health has been struggling.

“As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.”

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” he wrote.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is spread to humans by blacklegged ticks. The disease often causes a rash and flu-like symptoms as well as joint pain and weakness in the limbs. If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause arthritis and serious neurological problems.

“When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

“I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted,” Timberlake explained.

The Mickey Mouse Club alum spoke out after videos of him surfaced online of him holding the microphone out to the crowd and not singing most of his songs “Can’t Stop The Feeling” and “Mirrors” himself. Timberlake usually dances and sings for at least two hours, so when fans saw his lack of performance, they called him out.

“Go girl give us nothing,” a TikTok user wrote over their video.

The concert took place during a rainstorm. Timberlake covered up with a jacket and sunglasses and did minimal dance moves. Now, fans know why.

Timberlake’s tour, which supported his album, Everything I Thought It Was, didn’t start off well as the *NSYNC veteran was arrested for a DWI in New York in June 2024, just days before it started.

With Timberlake’s diagnosis, the long-awaited *NSYNC Reunion Tour for the band’s 30th anniversary might not come to fruition.