Ghosts may not return for Season 5 until October, but the stars of CBS‘s hit comedy were spilling all of the need-to-know details about the upcoming chapter during their visit to the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine San Diego Comic-Con studio.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays living chef and B&B proprietor Jay, joined costars Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, and Devan Chandler Long, who portray Woodstone-bound spirits, jazz singer Alberta, Wall Street bro Trevor, and Viking Thorfinn, were all on site to spill teases on the latest season. As fans will recall, CBS renewed the series for Seasons 5 and 6 back in February 2025, promising viewers plenty of excitement in the years to come.

As they sat down for an interview, the stars got candid about Jay’s future after his unintentional deal with demon Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), who they’d love to see in future roles, and much more. When it came to the topic of Jay’s future after that unexpected deal, which left his life in peril, Ambudkar says his character feels “less than confident” about his fate. “A little wobbly, a little unsure of his safety in the house,” he adds. “He’s made a really bad deal with Elias, so hopefully the ghosts and Sam can help him get out of there, which I’m pretty sure is going to happen.”

“I don’t know,” Long answered, making us doubt Jay’s outcome with the challenge ahead. But when it comes to matters of Jay’s future, the team couldn’t say much. But Pinnock admitted, “I wanna see what hell looks like.”

“Who are we casting as the devil?” Long queried in response.

“Oh, gosh, that’s….” Pinnock began, “…Mark Hamill,” Grodman concluded.

“Mark Hamill’s the devil!” Long rejoiced over the idea. And while they dream of potential scenarios, Pinnock threw out a few fun ideas. “I had the opportunity of having dinner with Jane Fonda recently, and so she’s watching the show right now, and she’s like, ‘This is really good…’ So, I would love Jane Fonda to come on that show and play something in relation to Sam’s (Rose McIver) character.”

Pinnock also noted that Jackée Harry is also watching the show and would make an excellent guest star candidate. And these are just a few of the teases and fun reveals the stars are making. See their full interview in the video above, and stay tuned for more on Ghosts as Season 5 approaches.

Ghosts, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

—Reporting by Emily Aslanian