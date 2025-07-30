Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Suzanne Rogers has been a Days of Our Lives mainstay for over 50 years, and she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Following online speculation that Rogers was planning to retire from her role as Maggie Horton Kiriakis, a Days of Our Lives spokesperson clarified the actress’ future on the show in a statement to Soap Opera Digest.

“[The rumors] could not be further from the truth,” the rep shared on Tuesday, July 29. “Maggie and Suzanne are integral to the show’s history, present storylines, and now, on the heels of our pick-up, the future! Neither are going anywhere.”

Rogers has become one of Days of Our Lives‘ most iconic legacy characters since joining the series back in 1973. She became the show’s first cast member to take home a Daytime Emmy statue in 1979 and was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Gold Circle last year.

Confirmation of Rogers’ continuation on the show comes a few months before Days of Our Lives is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary in November. Earlier this year, the soap opera received a two-year pickup for Seasons 62 and 63.

Days of Our Lives first aired on NBC for 57 years before moving to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, in 2022. The series has continued to rank among the top 15 entertainment shows on the streamer.

Rogers previously chatted with TV Insider in August 2023 about celebrating her 50th year on the series. “[Executive producer] Ken [Corday] has been my champion from the beginning because of his mom [Betty Corday, who cast me]. I owe every year of my life on that show to either Betty or Ken — mostly Ken because he’s been with me the longest,” she shared at the time. “When I was in the hospital for nearly three months, he sent me flowers when I was able to have them. He’s thoughtful. I couldn’t ask for a better boss.”

She continued, “I liked Frances [Reid] very much. She was strong and opinionated. Her advice to me was always be prepared and never keep anyone waiting. Mac [Macdonald Carey] did a little dance for me the day I met him. Not long before he died, I brought him a photo of Mac, Frances, John Clarke, and myself in a frame. Those are my memories.”

Rogers got emotional while giving a special shout-out to the show’s dedicated viewers. “It was the support of the fans that got me through the myasthenia, and the uproar from the fans after Maggie was killed, I feel, helped bring me back,” she told TV Insider. “The fans have been as kind to me as I, as Maggie, has tried to be to other characters. They have made my life better.

