Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump Over Plans to Rename Kennedy Center

Stephen Colbert has some suggestions for other famous landmarks that could be renamed in Donald Trump‘s honor after the President looks to change the name of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

During his opening monologue on Tuesday’s (July 29) The Late Show, Colbert touched on a proposed House Republican bill which aims to strip JFK’s name from Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center and turn it into the Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.

“I’m sensing you don’t like that,” the late-night host said as the studio audience booed the proposal. “Clearly, you are not eager to see Kid Rock dance the Nutcracker.”

Colbert then focused on the statement made by Rep. Bob Onder (R-Mo.), who said, “You would be hard pressed to find a more significant cultural icon in the past 40 years than President Trump. President Trump’s love and mastery of entertainment has stood the test of time and allowed him to capture Americans’ attention for decades.”

“I’m sorry, but it’s true, Trump is a staple of pop culture,” the comedian responded. “Just last week, he was great on South Park. So free and open with his body.”

Colbert was referencing last week’s premiere of South Park‘s 27th season, which went full-on in its mockery of Trump, animating the President to be in bed with Satan and using A.I. to depict a realistic-looking Trump with a “teeny tiny” penis.

“Now it’s true that two months after Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, Congress passed legislation renaming the National Cultural Center as a living memorial to Kennedy,” Colbert continued. “That was a long time ago. You know what they say about those who forget the past? They name stuff after Donald Trump.”

“So let’s just rip the band-aid off and rename everything,” he added. “The Washington Monument will become ‘My Big, Pointy Penis,’ and the Grand Canyon will become ‘Donald’s Gaping Hole.'”

“We should just accept that everything’s gonna be a little crazy,” Colbert continued. “Crazy is the new normal.”

You can watch Colbert's full opening monologue in the video above.