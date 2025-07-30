‘Challenge’ Pits Vets Against New Threats, Tragedy and Scandal on ‘Buccaneers,’ Son of Sam Speaks, ‘Sunny’ Goes to the Dogs
Season 41 of MTV‘s The Challenge pits veteran contestants and past winners against athletes and reality stars new to the game. The Apple TV+ period drama The Buccaneers reels from tragedy in Europe amid a scandalous divorce trial in New York City. A new installment of Conversations With a Killer relives the terror of 1970s serial killer Son of Sam. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creates chaos at the dog track.
The Challenge
The long-running reality competition that even predates Survivor is back for a 41st season, and as the new subtitle suggests, the show is still recycling winners and fan favorites from past seasons, including seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello. They’re among the 16 returning players facing a squad of first timers, including seasoned reality stars with credits from such shows as Survivor, The Amazing Race, Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, Cheer, Too Hot to Handle and various iterations of Love Island and Big Brother. In the opener, newly formed pairs have little time to get acquainted before they’re put to the test, with dramatic nominations and a shocking elimination.
The Buccaneers
While the friend group in England grieves the shocking fratricide that ended last week’s melodramatic episode, the formerly frivolous period romance jumps ahead several weeks, shifting focus to late-1800s New York City—the time frame roughly shared by HBO’s The Gilded Age—where divorce is a social third rail. But Patti St. George (Mad Men‘s Christina Hendricks) is determined to go forward with the dissolution of her marriage to the unfaithful Tracy (Adam James), and her daughter Nan (Kristine Froseth), the Duchess of Tintagel, is there for her, turning heads. The public divorce trial isn’t pretty, and neither is the fallout from tragedy across the pond, where the widow Conchita (Alisha Boe) refuses to cry. She’s just about the only one.
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes
The latest installment of director-producer Joe Berlinger‘s true-crime series revisits one of the most notorious periods in New York History: the reign of terror in the late 1970s when a serial killer dubbed Son of Son targeted young couples sitting in their cars. Letters taunting the police went public, leading to a mammoth manhunt and the arrest of David Berkowitz in 1977. The three-part series unearths new recordings that provide an unsettling window into the killer’s psyche, with further testimony from police, journalists and survivors.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Fans of this raucous sitcom shouldn’t be surprised at what happens when these miscreants from Philly lie down with dogs (metaphorically, mostly) on an excursion to a dog-racing track in West Virginia. Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) are dressed to the nines under the mistaken impression they’re attending the Kentucky Derby. (In a bus?) They’re quickly humbled, while Mac (Rob Mac) and Charlie (Charlie Day) meet a scraggly dog whisperer with a mystical connection to the canines. The conclusion: This place makes animals of us all.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
When last we visited this quiz show, Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings and his “surprise” partner (to the mock dismay of Jimmy Kimmel), Matt Damon, had just won $250,000 with three lifelines remaining. How far will the king of trivia and his movie-star sidekick go in their quest to win $1 million for charity? After their run ends, The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng try their luck. Followed by Match Game, where new host Martin Short welcomes a panel including such funny folks as Caroline Rhea, Jay Pharoah, Ana Gasteyer, Phoebe Robinson, Randall Park and Constance Zimmer.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Celebrity IOU (8/7c, HGTV): Olympic snowboarder Shaun White comes off the slopes, enlisting Drew and Jonathan Scott to help renovate his childhood best friend’s new home. Followed by the premiere of the Property Brothers‘ latest series, Chasing the West (9/8c), in which they help Western homeowners realize their dreams.
- Family Law (8/7c, The CW): Abby’s (Jewel Staite) new case is a doozy, when she represents a surrogate who learns one of the twins she’s carrying for her best friend is actually her own biological child. Outside court, her half-brother Daniel (Zach Smadu) hits the bars after his breakup with Martina (Miranda Edwards).
- Expedition Unknown (9/8c, Discovery): Josh Gates heads to Micronesia, where he dives into the Pacific to seek a downed P-47 Thunderbolt whose American pilot participated in a raid during the final days of World War II.
- Mr. & Mrs. Murder (streaming on Hulu): A four-part true-crime docuseries follows the investigation into the disappearance in 2000 of Floridian Mike Williams, presumed drowned and/or eaten by alligators during a duck-hunting trip. After his best friend Brian Winchester divorced his wife Kathy to marry Mike’s widow, Denise, Kathy’s suspicions led to justice for Mike.