‘Challenge’ Pits Vets Against New Threats, Tragedy and Scandal on ‘Buccaneers,’ Son of Sam Speaks, ‘Sunny’ Goes to the Dogs

MTV

The Challenge

Season Premiere 8/7c

The long-running reality competition that even predates Survivor is back for a 41st season, and as the new subtitle suggests, the show is still recycling winners and fan favorites from past seasons, including seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello. They’re among the 16 returning players facing a squad of first timers, including seasoned reality stars with credits from such shows as Survivor, The Amazing Race, Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, Cheer, Too Hot to Handle and various iterations of Love Island and Big Brother. In the opener, newly formed pairs have little time to get acquainted before they’re put to the test, with dramatic nominations and a shocking elimination.

Apple TV+

The Buccaneers

While the friend group in England grieves the shocking fratricide that ended last week’s melodramatic episode, the formerly frivolous period romance jumps ahead several weeks, shifting focus to late-1800s New York City—the time frame roughly shared by HBO’s The Gilded Age—where divorce is a social third rail. But Patti St. George (Mad Men‘s Christina Hendricks) is determined to go forward with the dissolution of her marriage to the unfaithful Tracy (Adam James), and her daughter Nan (Kristine Froseth), the Duchess of Tintagel, is there for her, turning heads. The public divorce trial isn’t pretty, and neither is the fallout from tragedy across the pond, where the widow Conchita (Alisha Boe) refuses to cry. She’s just about the only one.

Netflix

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

Documentary Premiere

The latest installment of director-producer Joe Berlinger‘s true-crime series revisits one of the most notorious periods in New York History: the reign of terror in the late 1970s when a serial killer dubbed Son of Son targeted young couples sitting in their cars. Letters taunting the police went public, leading to a mammoth manhunt and the arrest of David Berkowitz in 1977. The three-part series unearths new recordings that provide an unsettling window into the killer’s psyche, with further testimony from police, journalists and survivors.

FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

9/8c

Fans of this raucous sitcom shouldn’t be surprised at what happens when these miscreants from Philly lie down with dogs (metaphorically, mostly) on an excursion to a dog-racing track in West Virginia. Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) are dressed to the nines under the mistaken impression they’re attending the Kentucky Derby. (In a bus?) They’re quickly humbled, while Mac (Rob Mac) and Charlie (Charlie Day) meet a scraggly dog whisperer with a mystical connection to the canines. The conclusion: This place makes animals of us all.

Disney/Christopher Willard

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

8/7c

When last we visited this quiz show, Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings and his “surprise” partner (to the mock dismay of Jimmy Kimmel), Matt Damon, had just won $250,000 with three lifelines remaining. How far will the king of trivia and his movie-star sidekick go in their quest to win $1 million for charity? After their run ends, The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper and Ronny Chieng try their luck. Followed by Match Game, where new host Martin Short welcomes a panel including such funny folks as Caroline Rhea, Jay Pharoah, Ana Gasteyer, Phoebe Robinson, Randall Park and Constance Zimmer.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: