‘Big Brother Unlocked’ Lead by Former Fan-Favorite Winners — Sets Bi-Weekly Schedule

Get ready, Big Brother fans. The reality TV show is about to air another night during the week. Big Brother: Unlocked will air every other Friday and give fans an inside look at Season 27.

Season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur and Season 24 winner Taylor Hale will lead the special series. It will premiere on Friday, July 25 at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT, and will air every other week on CBS and stream on Paramount+. This is the perfect time to discuss the previous night’s eviction, the upcoming Head of Household, and the weeks ahead.

Hale and Levasseur will guide viewers through never-before-seen broadcast footage, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments from inside the Big Brother house. The series will have recurring segments such as BB Fantasy Draft, Big Move/Bad Move, and Binge Worthy/Cringe Worthy.

The winners will be joined by former Big Brother houseguests as well as mystery celebrity guests to break down the drama and deliver exclusive insights.

The official Big Brother Instagram page (@bigbrothercbs) will have clues for fans to crack to find out which celebrity will join that week as well as that week’s mystery. We’re brushing up on our Celebrity Big Brother history now!

Levasseur, a former undercover detective, dominated season 16 without facing eviction until the final three. He formed the Hitman alliance with second-place contestant Cody Calafiore. Hale became the first Black woman to ever win the show, as well as the America’s Favorite Houseguest prize. The season before her, the first ever Black contestant — Xavier Prather — won the game as he and his alliance, The Cookout, stuck true to each other. These two men seem like good contenders for Unlocked.

Big Brother airs on Sundays (8/7c), Wednesdays for 90 minutes (8/7c), and Thursdays (8/7c). However, some schedule changes will happen in August and beyond. Now, Fans will get four episodes every other week.

