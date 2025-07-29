Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Gives His Verdict on Rival Late Night Shows

Greg Gutfeld has been sharing his thoughts on the state of late-night, slamming network shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as being “beholden to publicists and celebrities.”

The Gutfeld! host discussed the topic on Monday’s (July 28) edition of Fox News’ The Five, where he touted the success of his show’s rotating panelist format over his competition’s celebrity interview format.

“They are beholden to publicists and celebrities,” Gutfeld said when speaking about his rival late-night hosts, such as Kimmel, Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers.

He continued, “They can’t ask anything that isn’t safe. So if you were to say, ‘Have you been following men in women’s sports?’ whoever you have on — Brad Pitt is going to look at his publicist and go, ‘Get me out of here.'”

Gutfeld said his show allows alternative viewpoints, adding, “People find my show entertaining because I’m saying things that they’re thinking that they thought they couldn’t say. Everybody else has made it so suffocating.”

Earlier this month, CBS announced it was canceling The Late Show, with the long-running series set to air its final episode in May 2026. While the network said the decision was made due to financial reasons, others argued the axing came because of Colbert’s criticism of President Trump.

Gutfeld didn’t think much of Colbert and other late-night hosts’ political views, noting, “I take issue with the biggest lie you’re seeing here, which is that Colbert or Kimmel were risk-takers. They had long, rewarding, lucrative careers doing exactly what was expected from them. Just so happens the audience found an alternate universe that found they were lying to them.”

Since 2022, Gutfeld! has risen up the ranks, becoming the most-watched late-night show across cable and broadcast. The show regularly tops The Late Show, The Tonight Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! in average total viewers, according to Nielsen ratings.

Gutfeld put his success down to what he calls the failures of his competition, explaining, “The only reason I think that my show exists is because of the arrogance, the ego, and the assumptions that the liberals have to turn comedy sideways.”