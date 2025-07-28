Adam Scott Wants This ‘Parks and Recreation’ Character to Get Their Own Spinoff

For Adam Scott, Parks and Recreation‘s 2015 series finale left the door open to several spinoff stories.

During a recent appearance on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Scott revealed which resident of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, he would like to see return to the small screen. “Probably Jerry,” he shared, referring to Jim O’Heir‘s character.

“When we left the show, he was mayor, still, of Pawnee,” Scott recalled. “I’d like to see how that worked out, like, if there were any scandals or if he was able to keep his powder dry and run the town in the way we know it should be run. I feel like Jerry would have done a terrific job.”

Scott even said that Aziz Ansari‘s character, Tom Haverford, would also “be a good one to check in with.”

As fans remember, the Parks and Recreation series finale featured glimpses into each of the characters’ futures. After being appointed the interim Mayor of Pawnee in Season 7, Jerry’s finale flash forward showed him continuing to hold the office until his death at the age of 100 in 2048. (Season 7 was set in the year 2017 despite its 2015 release.)

In addition to the show’s main cast — which included Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Retta, and Rob Lowe — a Jerry-focused spinoff could also see the return of Christie Brinkley as his wife, Gayle Gergich, and their three daughters.

Parks and Recreation ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2015 and centered around the employees of Pawnee’s Parks and Recreation department. The cast reunited virtually for a 2020 special/fundraiser for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Scott pitched his show idea comes as another of NBC’s most popular sitcoms, The Office, prepares to launch its own spinoff. The series, titled The Paper, will premiere on Peacock on September 4. Set within The Office universe, The Paper will follow the same Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch documentary crew as they follow the employees of a historic Midwestern newspaper.

While Parks and Recreation fans will still have to wait for a revival or spinoff, Poehler dropped the trailer of her and her castmate’s Philly Justice pilot on a May episode of her Good Hang podcast. (Poehler, Scott, Jones, Kathryn Hahn, and Paul Rudd famously filmed a pilot for the fake courtroom procedural during downtime on Parks and Recreation.)

Hahn shared her excitement over the previously unseen footage in a March interview with TV Insider. “It is a phenomenal trailer,” she shared. “I feel like that is a show that should be made. You’re going to be very excited to see this trailer. We really went for it. It’s a real show.”