Is Ree Drummond Trading the Ranch Life for the Big City?

Ree Drummond was born and raised in Oklahoma, where she now lives with her husband on a remote working cattle ranch approximately 8 miles west of Pawhuska. But is she ready to swap rural life for the big city?

The Pioneer Woman star opened up in an interview on her website about the cities she finds most appealing as a potential place to live. Now that she and her husband, Ladd Drummond, are empty nesters, Ree has been thinking about her dream home cities should she ever up sticks and move out of Oklahoma.

First on the list is New York City, which Ree said, “has such an energy.” She added, “I’m only ever there for three to four days at a time, for work. I’d love to dig in and see what it would be like to be able to walk to any restaurant, any museum, at any time. Totally different than my life here!”

If Ree were to move with the entire family, she revealed her destination of choice would be Denver, Colorado. “The climate is so different there, always a nice change from Oklahoma—especially in the summer,” she stated. For years, Ree and her family have vacationed in Vail, Colorado, a small town at the base of Vail Mountain, home of the massive Vail Ski Resort.

Ree and Ladd share five adult children: Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd, and Jamar. In December, Ree celebrated the arrival of her first granddaughter, Sofia, after her daughter Alex gave birth. Since Sofia’s arrival, Ree has had a third potential city in mind for a future move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Drummond – The Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman)

Alex and her husband Mauricio live in Dallas, Texas, as do Paige and her new husband, David Andersen. “Every time I leave Dallas after a visit, I check Zillow ‘just for fun’ to see if there’s a cool house next door to either Alex or Paige,” Ree confessed. “I don’t share this with Mauricio or David, though—I don’t want to frighten them.”

The Food Network star isn’t a complete stranger to living in the big city. After graduating from high school in 1987, she moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California. She was even considering moving to Chicago, Illinois, after graduation, until her plans changed unexpectedly after she met and fell in love with Ladd.

For now, it appears Ree is happy in Oklahoma, enjoying the ranch life with her husband.