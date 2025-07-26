Oprah Winfrey got to witness her BFF Gayle King make her Broadway debut in The Lion King, but not in the way you’d expect.

Unable to make it to New York City to watch the performance in person, Winfrey witnessed King’s “Circle of Life” cameo as a bird lady via video call. “Just besties supporting besties 🥹🎭,” The Lion King‘s official Instagram account captioned a clip of the moment on Thursday, July 24.

In the post’s caption, the production noted that Winfrey got “special permission” to do so, as filming of any kind is normally prohibited at Broadway shows. However, some theater fans had mixed feelings about Winfrey being allowed to watch the show virtually despite it going against theater etiquette.

“They surely did need special permission bc them Broadway ushers DO NOT PLAY 😂😂😂,” one fan commented underneath the clip of King’s performance. Another wrote, “Do you know how made [sic] I would be if someone was in their phone during a Broadway show?!?!”

One user stated, “It would be more meaningful if Oprah was ACTUALLY there. Also put your phone away please (I know permission was granted) 🙄 I’m seeing people whip their phone out more often at shows and it drives me nuts 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “No phones are allowed during a performance. It’s rude, obnoxious and very narcissistic. But it fits in with that billionaire set you friends with now. You and Gail turned out to be such disappointments. Love and light but is a no from me.”

“Oh looks like privilege to me. Let anybody else whip out a phone,” someone else posted.

Others shared their joy of watching King get to live out one of her dreams. “Gayle just living her best life…Always finding her in unexpected places she remind me of ‘Waldo’ you never know where she may pop up next …❤️🙌👏,” one user wrote underneath the post.

“Gayle out here living her best life,” another person wrote, while someone else commented, “Gayle really made a list and said ‘If I wanna do it….imma do it. Watch this!'”

“I am loving all the wonderful moments Gayle is experiencing!” one person gushed. “She is an inspiration!”

King took to The Lion King stage with her Oprah Daily colleague Adam Glassman earlier this week and documented the experience on the Friday, July 25, episode of CBS Mornings. “When we got done, I said, ‘I can’t believe we did it,’ because during rehearsal, I actually fell. Full face-plant going up the steps,” she revealed on the show, noting that the actor who played Young Simba tried to cheer her up by telling her falling on stage was good luck.

King shared several behind-the-scenes photos and clips from her Broadway debut with fans via Instagram on Saturday, July 26. “I’ve seen @thelionking 9 times and never dreamed of being on stage in any form—but here we are!” she wrote. “I’m a bird and @therealadamsays is the back half (aka the butt) of the rhino!”

She continued, “The glorious opening procession is much much harder than it looks, but we were well trained and did it! Thank you to The Lion King company. This production continues to amaze, delight, and inspire!”