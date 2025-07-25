Ryan Seacrest Admits He Got Caught Sneaking Out of a Wedding

He was done with it! Ryan Seacrest admitted on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, that he got caught sneaking out of his friend’s wedding and had to make up a lame excuse.

On July 24, Seacrest, along with his cohosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad, did a segment called “Is it rude to?” where Seacrest read the highest Google searches that came after the phrase. The first one was “Is it rude to invite someone to a shower but not the wedding?” Sisanie right away said, “Yes.” Rad said she didn’t think so because some people might have small weddings. She got married in March, and Seacrest officiated her wedding, but she shared she didn’t have a shower.

The next question was “Is it rude to Houdini at a party? Just vanish without saying goodbye?” The women agreed that you should at least say goodbye to the host. Ryan Seacrest said that he quietly tells the host that he’s going to slip out. This led him to go into another story.

“I houdined from your wedding,” Seacrest told Rad.

“You did. Rude,” she joked.

“You know, I got caught by Roby’s brother coming out of the bathroom,” the Wheel of Fortune host admitted. Roby Yadegar is Tanya’s husband, whom she met in 2019 on Hinge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On Air with Ryan Seacrest (@onairwithryan)

“The coast was clear. I made it up the stairs. I literally got up the stairs, past nobody, and out came Roby’s brother from the men’s room by himself. ‘Hey, bro, you heading out?'” Seacrest said. The women groaned.

“‘No, no. I’m just walking around the hotel. This place is beautiful,'” Seacrest made the excuse.

“That’s the worst when you’re walking out and get caught,” Rad said.

“And not just somebody, by a family member,” Seacrest said.

Seacrest officiated her wedding and has been friends with her since 2019, when they started cohosting together, so slipping out early might not have been a good look for him. “I actually had the best time,” he said on the radio show on March 18. “When I got there, I said, ‘I’ve never hosted or officiated anything like this before, so just roll with it.’” He went on to tell their story and praised Tanya to Roby, saying she was the perfect woman to marry.

“You could have said everything wrong and it still would have been the most beautiful wedding in the world,” Sisanie said. She said that everyone was crying, and even Seacrest admitted that he cried while officiating.