Ryan Seacrest has added another job to his resume: wedding officiant. Even after fans were worried he pushed himself too hard, he found yet another role to engage in. The American Idol host opened up about hosting his On Air With Ryan Seacrest cohost Tanya Rad’s wedding.

“So, they date, they fall in love, they decide that they are each other’s humans, and it all led to this moment,” he said on his radio show on March 18. “I had the honor of officiating this wedding between Roby and Tanya.”

A clip of Seacrest marrying the couple played in the background. Rad had a big smile on her face as the clip played. Seacrest joked that he sounded like he was in a tunnel, but the ceremony took place outside, so that’s why his voice was weird. Their other cohost Sisanie explained that it was a bit windy, so the audio might have been off.

Rad wiped her eyes and told Seacrest, “You did such an incredible job. I could not have asked for anything more. You exceeded any expectations. I felt like I was on cloud nine.” She teared up as Seacrest thanked her and congratulated her.

“I actually had the best time,” he said. “When I got there, I said, ‘I’ve never hosted, or officiated anything like this before, so just roll with it.'” He went on to tell their story and praised Tanya to Roby, saying she was the perfect woman to marry.

“You could have said everything wrong and it still would have been the most beautiful wedding in the world,” Sisanie said. She said that everyone was crying and even Seacrest admitted that he cried while officiating.

Rad met Roby Yadegar on Hinge on November 1, 2019, according to The Wedding Edition. They went on their first date four days later, which Rad said she did not have high hopes for since she had just ended another relationship. They got engaged in September 2023 after attending a Jonas Brothers concert. The couple got married on March 15, 2025, in Punta Mita, Mexico, with Yadegar’s kids, Olie and Sebie, from a previous relationship as the ring bearers, and Sofia Carson as a bridesmaid. Carson sang Taylor Swift‘s “Invisible String” at the reception, but changed some of the lyrics to reflect Roby and Tanya’s story.

Yadegar is a Los Angeles business lawyer, who founded Yadegar Law PC. Aside from On Air, Rad also hosts iHeartRadio’s Top 40 show The Vibe, and the podcast, Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley.

Seacrest shared a photo of him in a tux, officiating the wedding to this Instagram.

“One day I’m officiating a wedding, the next I’m serving mocktails to newlyweds on #Idol… I guess if you tied the knot this weekend, there’s a good chance I was involved. 💍 Catch this moment on #AmericanIdol tonight on @abc,” he captioned the post.

On Idol, a couple who had just gotten married skipped their honeymoon to audition for the show. Seacrest gave them mocktails to celebrate.

Sisanie also shared photos of the happy couple’s wedding, which included Rad’s short reception dress, dancing, a photo of the On Air hosts, Sisanie and her husband, fireworks, and more.

“What an incredible weekend full of so much love! ❤️ Congratulations @tanyarad & @ryadegar! 🥂” she wrote.

Seacrest and Mrs. Yadegar started cohosting the radio show in 2019. Sisanie joined in 2015. On Air was launched in 2004.

During the radio show, Seacrest wondered who was the next to get married, and he admitted that he “didn’t hate it,” despite admitting that “relationships” were his biggest fear on Wheel of Fortune on March 11.