‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’: Original Show Winner Reveals How He ‘Splurged’ His Money

Dan Blonsky etched his name in the television history books in 2000 when he became the second person to win one million dollars on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Now, 25 years later, he’s opening up about that iconic moment and how he spent his winnings.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Blonsky, a Florida-based attorney, said he never anticipated walking away with the $1 million prize. At 34 years old at the time and single, Blonsky headed onto the show with his mind set on $32,000 as his benchmark.

“I’d seen the show a few times, and I think I probably saw it when John [Carpenter, the show’s first-ever million-dollar winner] won. But I only did it really because I was like, ‘Wow, they’re giving away $32k,” he told the outlet.

“It was easy to get to that point [of the $32k question],” he continued. “I was like, ‘That’s enough money to embarrass yourself on TV,’ which is why I called them up, because normally it’s not something I would do.”

However, Blonsky far surpassed his own expectations, answering all of the host Regis Philbin‘s 15 questions correctly and walking away with the $1 million prize. He became only the second contestant to win the grand prize at a time when the show was the biggest thing on television.

“It was the peak of the show. There were, like, 30 million people who watched the night I was on it,” Blonsky shared. “Then it was two weeks or so before the Super Bowl, which was also on ABC. They had a clip of it during the Super Bowl. I mean, it just got a lot of attention. Not as much as John got because he was the first, but it was more than I would have expected as the second.”

As for what he did with his winnings, Blonsky revealed he put a lot of it into savings and investments. However, he did indulge in one major splurge shortly after winning.

“So for years, before and since the show, I go to Vegas every March with a group of friends of mine,” he explained. “On a trip [right after I won], this wasn’t necessarily me splurging that much, but Entertainment Tonight followed us around. The MGM put me in this ludicrous suite.”

He added, “I had said, ‘You should give me a Rain Man suite.’ It was even better than the Rain Man suite. And [chef] Emeril Lagasse made us dinner. The dinner, ET paid for part of it, but it was like 15 of us or whatever, and I paid for the overage.”

“That was my big splurge is I paid for Emeril’s dinner,” Blonsky stated. “But for the most part, it didn’t really change what I was doing.”

He said he even received criticism after picking up a “cheap” replacement watch after his broke shortly after his episode aired. “There was something in one of those newspapers. Somehow, that got in the media. I don’t know why,” he recalled. “And they criticized me for buying such a cheap watch.”

Blonsky returned to Millionaire a few months after his first appearance, competing on the Champions Edition for charity. This time, he missed out on the $32,000 question, but still walked away with $1,000 for the Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services.

