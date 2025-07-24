Ex-‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Sobriety in Heartfelt Social Media Post

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Cheryl Burke has been receiving praise from fans after sharing an emotionally vulnerable post about her sobriety.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 23) to celebrate seven years of sobriety. Alongside a gallery of photos, Burke shared a lengthy post about her battles with alcoholism, including a reflection on all the things she thought she’d miss (but doesn’t) after giving up alcohol.

“7 years ago, I thought sobriety would mean losing everything. The fun. The freedom. The fearless version of me I thought only showed up after a drink,” she wrote. “I thought I’d miss the escape. The ability to numb everything – the pain, the pressure, the pretending.”

“I thought I’d miss the confidence boost. The ‘liquid courage’ I thought made me magnetic, untouchable, more lovable,” she continued. “I thought I’d miss being the ‘fun one.’ The life of the party. The one who never said no to another round.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke)

She went on to say she thought she’d miss “the connection,” “fake intimacy”, and “the late-night heart-to-hearts fueled by vodka and pain.”

“But what I didn’t realize back then… Was that the escape I craved was really from myself,” Burke added. “And the girl I ran from? She was the one waiting to save me. I used to believe alcohol gave me confidence, connection, and control. Turns out, it stole those things quietly — day by day — until I couldn’t recognize my own reflection.”

Burke has opened up about her struggles with alcoholism in the past, saying on Elizabeth Vargas’ Heart of the Matter podcast in 2021, “I’m definitely an alcoholic and addict. Absolutely. Yes, 100%.” She also described herself as a “functioning” alcoholic, noting, “[I] probably came across more sober than when I was sober.”

The two-time DWTS champion gave up alcohol in 2018 and has been focused on her recovery ever since.

“Today, I no longer chase chaos dressed as fun. I no longer tolerate connections that require me to abandon myself. And I no longer mistake numbness for peace,” she stated in her latest Instagram post. “What I thought I’d miss in sobriety? Was never real to begin with. I’ve gained… Presence. Peace. Self-respect.”

She concluded with a message of support for others going through a similar situation, writing, “If you’re reading this and wondering if it’s possible — I promise you, it is. There’s a whole world on the other side of rock bottom. And it’s so much more beautiful than I ever imagined.”

“Here’s to 7 years sober,” Burke added. “Here’s to choosing clarity, wholeness, and me. One day, one hour, one minute at a time.”

Fans jumped into the comments to praise Burke, with one commenter writing, “Congratulations! So happy for you! I’ll have 10 years on August 3rd!”

“Just celebrated 11 years! Best decision I ever made for myself and my family. Congratulations! Thank you for sharing!” said another.

“Seven years of choosing yourself every single day. That’s beautiful, CB. 🙏. Sending you love and light,” another added.

Another wrote, “You are an inspiration to so many! Congratulations!!! So happy for you choosing yourself everyday. And you can still be fun without alcohol!”

“You’re an amazing example: brave, strong , beautiful ! Addictions look different and the core is always to numb and give the illusion of good, while being a fake all the way,” said one user.

Nicole Scherzinger also commented, writing, “This is beautiful. You’re amazing.”