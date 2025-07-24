‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Shows Off New Look as She Returns to NBC Show

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Kelly Clarkson is rocking a new look as she returns to The Voice for the first time since 2023 for the upcoming 29th season.

In an Instagram promo for the spring 2026 season, Clarkson is seen back in the famous red chair and sporting a wispy bob haircut. This is quite a change from her usual long, blond locks. “This time, we’ve got some tricks up our sleeves. Y’all get ready,” the singer says in the video.

Clarkson is returning to the NBC competition series alongside Adam Levine and John Legend for The Voice: Battle of Champions. She previously stepped away from the program after moving her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, to New York City. Clarkson will film both The Voice Season 29 and her talk show concurrently.

Battle of Champions marks the first time that all competing coaches are former winners of The Voice. The special edition will also feature some format changes, including new powers and the return of all-star contestants.

Each coach will begin the competition with 10 new artists per team, rather than the usual 14 artists. The Blind Auditions will feature a “Triple Turn Competition,” where the coaches compete to earn the most triple turn artists on their team. The coach with the most triple turns gains a “Super Steal” for the Battle Round, which can be used once and trumps any other coach’s attempt to steal.

The Knockout Round will allow each coach to bring back two fan-favorite artists from their teams in previous seasons. The returning contestants will compete in an “In-Season All-Star Competition,” where the artists will represent their former coaches in a head-to-head sing-off. Original Voice coach CeeLo Green will help determine the sing-offs winner, who will join their coach as a second finalist in the finale.

The Top 9 artists will move on to the semi-finals before being whittled down to the Top 4 for the season finale. In addition, for the first time ever, a voting bloc comprised of super fans and past Voice artists will vote on their favorites in real time during the semis and finale.

“I’m so excited to be back coaching on the Voice!” Clarkson shared in a previous statement.

The Voice, Season 28, September 2025, 8/7c, NBC