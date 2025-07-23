Darci Lynne Farmer was just 12 years old when she was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12 in 2017. From her audition, Farmer impressed the judges with her ventriloquist routines, even earning Mel B.‘s golden buzzer to automatically advance to the quarterfinals.

Farmer doesn’t only put on funny comedy routines with her puppets, but she also sings with them, making her a double threat. Now, eight years later, what is the former AGT champion up to? Scroll down for updates.

What is Darci Lynne Farmer doing now?

Farmer continues to perform and is currently touring the country on her Darci Lynne & Friends tour, which will last through the remainder of the year.

She has returned to America’s Got Talent for guest performances many times, and was also a contestant on America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019 and America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League in 2024. On The Champions, she finished as runner-up after making it to the finals as a wildcard pick. On Fantasy League, she was one of Heidi Klum‘s contestants and made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated.

Farmer has appeared on various talk shows and television specials, performed at venues including the Grand Ole Opry, and more. She has also dabbled in some acting with roles in Side Hustle, A Cowgirl’s Song, Reagan, and more, and has started to release original music (without her puppets), including her newest song “Better Late Than Never” on July 23.

Does Darci Lynne Farmer have a boyfriend?

Farmer hard-launched her relationship with Kendon Reed in May 2024 by posting a photo of them together on Instagram. Their most recent social media post together was in June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A R C I L Y N N E ! (@itsdarcilynne)

Reed graduated high school in Tuttle, Oklahoma, as valedictorian of his class in 2023. He played basketball and baseball. Now, he’s a student at the University of Oklahoma with a projected graduation date of 2027, according to LinkedIn.

Where does Darci Lynne Farmer live?

She lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and graduated from Deer Creek High School in 2023. She moved into her own place with a friend in 2024.

“We didn’t realize how hard it was to live on our own, but we’re learning together,” the singer told Edmond Outlook.

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC