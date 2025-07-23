See How ‘Jeopardy!’ Paid Tribute to Rocker Ozzy Osbourne

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne on Tuesday (July 22) with a special round of clues dedicated to the heavy metal legend.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on Tuesday at 76 years old, just weeks after reuniting with his bandmates for a massive farewell concert. Tributes soon spread far and wide, including on the official Jeopardy! Instagram page, which shared a post in Osbourne’s memory.

The post included a video from an episode of last season’s Celebrity Jeopardy!, featuring Mo Rocca, Lisa Ann Walter, and Katie Nolan. The category was titled “Ozzy Osbourne’s Favorite Songs,” and included five clues about the rocker’s musical tastes.

Throughout the category, some of Osbourne’s favorite songs were revealed as The Animals’ cover of Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” Led Zeppelin’s “Dazed and Confused,” Pink Floyd’s “Money,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” and Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Fans jumped into the comments to share their appreciation for the post and express their condolences.

“RIP to an absolute legend!! goodnight ozzy 🖤,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “RIP Prince of Darkness!”

“❤️ it Jeops. Greatness recognizes greatness,” one user wrote.

“Sweepable category for average humans,” said another.

“So this is how i find out ozzy and i would have identical playlists,” another added.

“Love this,” said one commenter.

This wasn’t the only time Osbourne had appeared as part of a Jeopardy! category. An episode back in March featured a clue that read: “This onetime Black Sabbath frontman really did bite the head off a bat at a 1982 show; he thought it was a rubber toy.”

Osbourne also once took part in a Jeopardy!-style trivia battle against a superfan for a segment on a 2005 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The funny skit saw the rock star answering questions about himself, which, unsurprisingly, he ended up winning.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, though Osbourne had been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2019.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family shared in a statement on Tuesday. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”