Is a Ghosts and Young Sheldon crossover on the horizon? The stars of both shows are expressing interest in the possibility, as they shared some fun social media banter about the idea.

In an Instagram story posted by Young Sheldon‘s Iain Armitage, the actor shared a selfie of himself and Ghosts‘ Asher Grodman, captioning it, “One of my favorite people to randomly run into! We keep having these @youngsheldoncbs/@ghostscbs crossover moments!”

Grodman went on to repost Armitage’s story, adding, “Right back at ya bud! Raise your hand if you also think @iain needs to be on @ghostscbs ASAP.”

Armitage responded to Grodman with an image of himself in character as Sheldon Cooper raising his hand, “Here’s me raising my hand,” Armitage captioned the image that Grodman also shared on his page.

As Young Sheldon fans know, Armtiage played Sheldon Cooper for seven seasons on the CBS prequel spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, and while fans may be rooting for a Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage guest appearance for the actor, we wouldn’t mind him stopping by Ghosts.

Already renewed through Season 6, CBS’s Ghosts follows the inhabitants of Woodstone, a large estate left in the care of Sam (Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). The catch? They’re also cohabitating with several spirits, among which include Trevor (Grodman), a pantless Wall Street bro.

While we can totally picture Armitage guesting on Ghosts, the big question would be whether he’d appear as a spirit or a “living” like Sam and Jay. Perhaps he could play a part of “the others” referred to by the Puritan spirit Patience (Mary Holland) in Season 4? Or could he be part of the underworld responsible for Elias Woodstone’s (Matt Walsh) threat against Jay, who mistakenly signed a deal with the devil.

This fun interaction comes months after Stephen Colbert suggested the idea of a crossover on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Would you like to see this kind of crossover between Ghosts and Young Sheldon? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for any updates as Ghosts Season 5 takes shape at CBS.

Ghosts, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, October 16th, 8/7c, CBS