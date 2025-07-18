Heartbroken Kate Beckinsale Mourns Death of Her Actress Mother Judy Loe

Kate Beckinsale‘s mother, English actress Judy Loe, has died at the age of 78.

“I don’t want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record,” Beckinsale announced in a Thursday, July 17, Instagram post. “She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering.”

Beckinsale’s post featured several pics and clips of herself and her mother over the years. “I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet,” she added. “I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralysed.”

Calling her mother “the compass of my life, the love of my life, [and] my dearest friend,” Beckinsale continued, “The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear.”

Beckinsale — who revealed her mother had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in a since-deleted July 2024 Instagram post — concluded her tribute by writing, “Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry.”

Loe got her acting start in the 1970s, appearing on British series such as Ace of Wands, Edward the King, Couples, and General Hospital. She continued to book roles in shows and films, including Singles, The Chief, Revelations, Space Island One, Casualty, Holby City, and Doctors. Her most recent acting credit was a 2024 episode of the 2024 Netflix series Fool Me Once.

Loe welcomed Kate with fellow actor Richard Beckinsale in 1973, and the couple tied the knot four years later. Richard died of a heart attack at age 31 in 1979. He also shared Kate’s half-sister, actress Samantha Beckinsale, with his ex-wife, Margaret Bradley.

Loe remarried to British director Roy Battersby in 1997. He died at age 87 in January 2024.

Several celebrities offered their condolences to Kate in the comments of her Thursday Instagram announcement. “So sorry Kate,” wrote Paul Bettany, while Cary Elwes commented, “💔 Deepest condolences.”

“All love , Kate 🤍,” Minnie Driver shared underneath the post. Vera Wang wrote that she was “so saddened” by Loe’s death, adding, “I remember meeting her with your daughter in NYC 🙏💔🕊️.” David Thewlis, meanwhile, shared several red heart emojis in a comment of his own.

Earlier this month, Kate shared an emotional Instagram video of herself tearfully singing to her mother in the hospital. “Love you all but most especially my mum. X and apologise to anybody in the hospital subject to my dreadful singing,” she captioned the clip.