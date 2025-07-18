Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn shared one key to their long-lasting marriage: keeping their finances separate.

“Do you have a joint bank account? Because that is just full of zeroes right now,” Andy Cohen quipped on the Thursday, July 17 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, referring to O’Connell’s The Talk hosting gig coming to an end in December 2024.

According to Romijn, she and her husband “keep our money completely separate from one another.” Discussing their finances is something the actress said they prioritized from the start of the marriage, as she told Cohen, “That’s, like, one of the first conversations you have when you decide to enter into a legal agreement together.”

While the couple keep their money to themselves, they both contribute to a “community pot” of funds for their 16-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly. “I have to say, we actually throttle how much money we put into that account,” O’Connell said, to which Romijn added, “Depending on who’s working more. The one who’s not working gets a little bit of a break, and the one who is working puts in a little more.”

Romijn noted that she and O’Connell “tag team” when it comes to work,” explaining, “We also decided when our girls were born that we weren’t going to — one of us would always stay home with our daughters, so no one else was ever gonna raise them besides the parents.”

Cohen concluded the discussion by highlighting how the pair’s work arrangement worked in their favor. “[That] is why that [The] Talk gig was very good because Rebecca was booked and busy doing Star Trek in Canada six months a year,” he stated.

O’Connell and Romijn welcomed their daughters one year after they tied the knot in 2007. O’Connell began his role as a cohost on The Talk in 2021, while Romijn has starred on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds since 2022.

Earlier this week, Cohen poked fun at the end of O’Connell’s former talk show during Romijn’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Jerry [is] feeling liberated after carrying The Talk on his shoulders for all those years,” he joked on Wednesday, July 16. “We are all out of our misery now that The Talk is over, although we loved watching you on the show.”

O’Connell later took to Instagram to show how he’s supporting his wife as she continues to promote Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. “This is what @rebeccaromijn will be wearing for @startrek press day,” he captioned a snap of himself steaming Romijn’s dress of the day on Wednesday. “Here to ensure it’s wrinkle-free. THANK YOU @artconn2.”

O’Connell’s former The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots called him the “best hubby” in the post’s comments, while Star Trek‘s official Instagram page wrote, “Critical work 👏.”